Summary Docker containers don't update themselves automatically.

Watchtower monitors Docker containers, checking for updates based on a specified schedule.

With Watchtower, you can either auto-update your container or simply receive notifications of updates are available.

I love Docker, but I hate that containers have to be manually updated. So, I found a solution: Watchtower. This simple Docker container completely streamlined my setup, and I won't deploy another Docker server without it.

I love everything about Docker containers, except for the fact that there's no simple update method in most Docker managers. While Unraid provides a great Docker update system, you typically have to recreate the container to update it, even with something like Portainer.

No data is lost during this recreation, and it's honestly a simple thing to do. However, knowing whether a container has an update, plus updating lots of containers at once, can be a bit cumbersome.

Honestly, I was a little surprised by this. Up until the last month or so, I've always used Unraid to manage my Docker containers. Unraid has a great interface for knowing if a container has an update, and for applying said update. In fact, in Unraid, you can click on the individual containers to update them, or click a button and update them all at one time.

But, when moving to Portainer, I realized that this was an Unraid feature, not something that Docker itself does. At that point, I decided that I had to figure out a better way to handle updating my Docker containers. One that was more automated and hands-off than manually recreating each container.

When I set out to find an automated update system for Docker, Watchtower was the first piece of software I came across. It was also where the search stopped, because it does everything I need and more.

Watchtower is a Docker container that runs within your Docker setup. By connecting to the Docker socket, it can see what containers you have, and it knows what to do from there. Deploying Watchtower is extremely simple.