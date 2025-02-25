While not everyone understands the appeal, there is no replacement for a manual transmission to old-school drivers and enthusiasts. If you’re looking for a pickup truck in 2025 that still offers the setup, however, you’re now unfortunately limited to a single option.

Of the many new pickup trucks to choose from in 2025, there is only one automaker who still sees value in the analog method of shifting gears. A manual transmission gives you a deeper connection with your vehicle and lets you control how you want to drive, which is something that many of us see as invaluable.

We explore the only truck still sold in America with a manual transmission. Getting the old-school shifter isn’t a straightforward process, though, and we explore how you need to configure your truck to select the six-speed. We also explore whether or not it is worth the sacrifices that you unfortunately have to make.

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma Can Be Had With a Manual