Black Friday is a treasure trove of deals, but also a prime target for cybercriminals to steal sensitive information. Use these tips to stay secure, whether you’re grabbing deals on your computer, phone, or tablet.

1 Only Shop on Secure Websites

Stick to reputable online stores you know and trust. Before entering any payment details, check that the website address starts with "https://", which means your connection to the site is secure—though, importantly, HTTPS isn't a guarantee that the site itself is safe to shop on. A malicious website could still use a secure connection to scam you!

As such, it's vital you know how to spot a fraudulent website. Look for reviews, check their contact information, and make sure the site has no red flags, like typos or broken links.

2 Use Strong and Unique Passwords

Reusing passwords across multiple accounts might be convenient, but it’s risky. If one account gets compromised, cybercriminals can use those credentials to access your other accounts.

Instead, create strong, unique passwords for every account. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters to make them harder to crack. Better yet, consider using a password manager—it’ll generate complex passwords and keep them organized.

Additionally, enabling multifactor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of protection, requiring a code sent to your phone or email to log in.

3 Use a Dedicated Credit Card

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Creativa Images / Shutterstock

Using a specific credit card for online purchases is a smart way to limit exposure. Credit cards often offer better fraud protection than debit cards, and having a dedicated card makes it easier to spot unusual transactions.

Many shoppers even use virtual credit cards for an extra layer of security. Some credit card providers let you create virtual cards for one-time use, so even if a website gets hacked, your real card information stays safe.

4 Use Mobile Payment or Digital Wallets

On top of having specific credit cards, use mobile payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or PayPal. These platforms offer extra layers of encryption and share your card details with merchants. These methods use tokenization, which replaces your card details with a random token, making it nearly impossible for hackers to intercept your information.

5 Beware of Phishing Scams

Black Friday deals can make you eager to click, but not every email or ad is legitimate. Cybercriminals send fake emails or create fraudulent ads that mimic popular retailers. These scams often lead to phishing sites that steal your personal or payment information.

Don’t click on links from unsolicited emails or ads. Instead, go directly to the retailer’s website by typing their URL into your browser. Hover over links to see where they actually lead, and check for subtle misspellings in the sender’s email address.

6 Secure Your Home Network

Your home Wi-Fi is the backbone of your online activity, so ensure it’s secure. Start by updating your router’s firmware to protect against known vulnerabilities. Use a strong password for your Wi-Fi network and enable WPA3 encryption if your router supports it. Disable WPS, which can be exploited by hackers, and always change the default admin password on your router to something secure.

A secure network keeps hackers out and ensures your personal information stays private while shopping.

7 Be Cautious of Public Wi-Fi



Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Shopping while you’re out and about? Public Wi-Fi might seem convenient, but it’s a haven for hackers. When connected to these networks, avoid entering sensitive information, like credit card numbers.

If you must shop on public Wi-Fi, use a VPN to encrypt your connection and protect your data from prying eyes.

Before shopping, check for updates on your devices, browsers, and apps. These updates typically include security patches that close vulnerabilities hackers could exploit.

To make life easier, enable automatic updates on your devices.

9 Monitor Your Accounts

Don’t wait for your monthly statement to check your credit card activity. Monitor your accounts during Black Friday and the holiday season to spot fraudulent charges quickly. The sooner you catch unauthorized transactions, the easier it is to resolve them.

Enable transaction alerts with your bank or credit card app so you’re notified of purchases in real time.

10 Trust Your Instincts

If a deal feels too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers use outrageous discounts to lure you into clicking malicious links or sharing personal information. Stick to reputable sites and use caution with anything that seems off. Be especially wary of deals promoted on social media—many scammers use fake accounts to lure victims.

Your gut can be one of your best tools for staying safe.

Black Friday is a fantastic opportunity to snag incredible deals, but don’t let cybercriminals turn them into nightmares. By following these ten tips, you can protect your information, shop confidently, and enjoy the savings stress-free.