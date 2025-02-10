OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus Watch 3 smartwatch will be available in North America and Europe later in February. The main selling point here is its long-lasting battery.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Watch 3 is its long battery life, which lasts 16 days in power saver mode and 5 days in smart mode. A quick 10-minute charge gives owners a full day of use, so an hour's charge will likely reset the 16-day (or 5-day) countdown. The 120-hour battery life in smart mode lets you keep Bluetooth and Wi-Fi running, send messages and make calls, use the screen, and track exercises.

This extended battery life is thanks to its dual-chip setup, which includes the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and a new efficiency chipset made with a 6nm process. The watch also uses the OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery, similar to the one in the OnePlus 13 smartphone. The battery capacity has increased to 631mAh, up from 500mAh in the previous model, and improvements in the antenna and WearOS also help boost battery performance.

The OnePlus Watch 3 keeps the stainless steel case from the previous model but adds a new, more durable titanium alloy bezel with a coating to make it look better and last longer. The watch has a 2D Sapphire Crystal display, which is brighter, stronger, and more durable.

When compared to a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the OnePlus Watch 3 really shines from its battery life and durability. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 excels in health and fitness tracking. It includes advanced features like sleep apnea detection and an energy score. Both watches use Wear OS, but the Galaxy Watch 7 has Samsung's One UI with additional features when paired to a Galaxy phone.

The watch can be bought in Emerald Titanium or Obsidian Titanium. The Emerald Titanium version has a silver titanium bezel, a stainless steel body, and a green rubber strap with a stainless steel buckle. The Obsidian Titanium version has a black titanium bezel, a stainless steel body, and a black rubber strap with a stainless steel buckle.

More details should come during the release on February 18, 2025. It will be available for sale on the official website when it is released.

