OnePlus is releasing a new Slim Magnetic Power Bank alongside some special deals. There are two bundles to choose from, each including the power bank and a magnetic case.

The power bank has a 5,000 mAh battery, with dimensions of 9.6 cm long, 6.9 cm wide, and 0.9 cm high, weighing just 120 grams. It’s sleek because it uses high-density battery cells, N52M magnets, and an aluminum body.

One of its main features is the ability to wirelessly charge both iPhones with MagSafe compatible cases and Android devices. It also has a wired USB-C charging option if you want that. The lightweight design and dual charging capabilities make it a handy accessory for both Apple and Android users.

OnePlus has not stated how long it takes to charge a phone or how many charges the power bank can hold. This is likely due to the many different phones and capacities. So, the actual charging time depends on the phone's battery capacity and charging speed.