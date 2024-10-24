Android 15 is out of the door, both on the AOSP and on Pixel phones, which means other OEMs are to follow suit soon. One company that is usually prompt with updates is OnePlus, and the company has just announced that it will begin beta-testing OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus has just unveiled its latest mobile operating system, OxygenOS 15. OnePlus avoided mentioning the Android version in its announcement for some reason, but it's based on the same Android 15 upgrade that was released in September and started rolling out to Google Pixel phones in October. One of the key features of OxygenOS 15 is Parallel Processing, which refines animation interactions and allows for better transitions between applications. By removing redundant features and optimizing system storage, OxygenOS 15 aims to provide a smoother user experience, especially during heavy usage.

Just like literally every other software product launched in 2024, there's also a lot of AI toys for you to play with. There's a new AI Detail Boost feature that transforms low-resolution images into 4K visuals, as well as an unblur feature that fixes blurry images without the need for additional apps and a reflection eraser that removes reflections from photos taken through glass.

OnePlus

There's also Intelligent Search, a search feature that allows users to find specific answers in files, settings, or notes. And then we have the usual Android 15 AI toys such as Circle to Search. Being Android 15, all of the other features you will be getting on other phones are also present here, such as the new smart theft detection feature.

OxygenOS 15 also features a redesigned visual style with a new boot animation, icons, and fingerprint unlock style options. Additionally, elements such as settings, notification bars, and control centers have been streamlined in the way they look, feel, and function.

The open beta version of OxygenOS 15 will debut on the OnePlus 12 5G, starting on October 30th.

Source: OnePlus