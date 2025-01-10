Summary The OnePlus 13R is priced at $599, $100 more than the 12R, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Last year, OnePlus introduced its R-series devices to the US OnePlus 13R with the 12R. Continuing the tradition, we now have the release of the OnePlus 13R. While it might not be quite as powerful as the OnePlus 13, and the price has gone up since last year, the OnePlus 13R is nearly the perfect smartphone for the price.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 13R is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with a retail price of $599.99 directly from OnePlus or Best Buy. This is a $100 increase over the OnePlus 12R from last year.

Specifications Brand OnePlus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.78-inch, 2780x1264 (QHD+), 450 ppi, 120Hz VRR, ProXDR with LTPO 4.1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 6,000mAh Ports USB-C, USB 2.0 Operating System OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15 Front camera 16MP, ƒ/2.4, 82-degree FOV, EIS Dimensions 161.72x75.77x8.02 mm Weight 206g Charge speed 55W SUPERVOOC IP Rating IP65 GPU Qualcomm Adreno 750 Release date January 10, 2025 Main Camera 50MP, Sony LYT-700, ƒ/1.8, 84-degree FOV, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 8MP, ƒ/2.2, 112-degree FOV, EIS Cover display Corning Gorilla Glass GG7i Telephoto Camera 50MP, S5KJNS, 2X optical zoom, ƒ/2.0, 47mm equivalent, OIS Authentication In-display optical fingerprint sensor Expand

No Wireless Charging? C’Mon OnePlus, Do Better

It's 2025, and just about every modern phone supports some form of Qi wireless charging. Some phones are on the first generation of Qi, some Qi2, but most at least support the gold standard of wireless charging. Samsung has even announced a shift to Qi2 in 2025. But not this "flagship killer."

OnePlus has decided not to support standard Qi wireless charging on either of the OnePlus 13 models. It's an odd decision, though the flagship OnePlus 13 does support the AirVOOC 50W wireless charging. But, either way, not being able to use any of my industry-standard wireless chargers with the OnePlus 13R was a huge drawback to me.

This is exemplified even more by the fact that OnePlus has magnetic cases. The cases are fully compatible with Apple's MagSafe standard, which means they're fully compatible with the Qi2 standard. However, when I went to mount the phone to my MagSafe charging stand, it...did nothing. I can't state how disappointing it is that, in 2025, OnePlus doesn't support this major industry standard.

I'm going to be honest. I've never really used many of the AI photo editing features built into most modern phones. However, with the OnePlus 13R, I decided to dive all in. And I wasn't disappointed.

Let's start with the AI reflection eraser. I was skeptical at first, but after using it, I really enjoyed it. I only tested it with a few images, but on the images where I used it, it worked fantastically. The only thing that I had an issue removing were reflections from was glasses. However, for windows and such, it worked really, really well.

Close

The AI eraser tool also worked really, really well. I started by editing a picture of my old 2001 Pontiac Trans Am (that was taken a few years ago) and removed the cars in the background. While the overall wall completely changed from the before and after, I was pleased with the end result. If you were only presented with the after, it'd be relatively hard to see that full object removal was used on the photo.