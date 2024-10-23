Given the growing prevalence of Copilot in Microsoft's productivity apps, it's no surprise that the company has unveiled a host of major upgrades to its OneNote mobile app, all due to be implemented within the next few months.

Microsoft first introduced Copilot to OneNote in March 2023. Now, nearly two years later, the company is adding several automation features that will increase efficiency and make life a lot easier for OneNote fanatics. Here are three significant changes that those using the OneNote mobile app with Copilot can expect to see soon.

Turn Voice Recordings into Notes

Copilot will turn voice notes into "actionable insights" in the Android and iPhone OneNote app, even if the recordings are unclear, fragmented, and riddled with gaps. The technology will capture the voice sound to create structured summaries, meaning you'll be able to easily refer back to the notes for later use. As well as summarizing single-voice recordings, Microsoft says this upgraded tool will be able to "synthesize conversations," but only time will tell how good Copilot will be at executing this voice-to-note conversion.

This feature will roll out in the Android and iPhone app from March 2025.

Turn Videos and Images into Notes

This feature, which is initially only planned for Android phones, will use Copilot's AI technology to turn your videos and images uploaded to the OneNote mobile into a set of comprehensive notes. This means you can say goodbye to the good ol' days of transcribing your videos or describing your images, as Copilot in OneNote will do this for you.

Android customers can expect to see this from June 2025, though Microsoft hasn't yet announced plans to make this feature accessible to iPhone owners.

Turn Your OneNote Page into a Summary or Q&A

The Summary and Question & Answer features are intended to turn longer OneNote pages on your mobile into more usable notes, on both Android and iPhone. The Summary tool will enable you to "create a short and fluent summary of your longer pages," meaning you'll be able to see the relevant information at a glance. Similarly, the Question & Answer tool will let you pull "real-time answers to your queries directly within your notes," giving the illusion that your OneNote page can work like a subject-specific search engine.

Microsoft plans to roll this feature out to those with OneNote and Copilot on their iPhones from March 2025, with Android customers being granted access from June 2025.

Source: Microsoft Roadmap