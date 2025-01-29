Microsoft has rolled out two important updates for OneDrive users on Mac. The cloud storage service now handles more file name variations, and allows you to move files to external drives.

The first update improves how OneDrive handles filenames with special characters, which previously caused issues for Mac users. Now, files with characters like "*:<>?/|" can sync to the cloud without needing to be renamed. These characters will show up correctly through searches on Mac devices, but on Windows, iOS, Android, and web platforms, they will appear in a different format. So, if you switch between a Mac and a PC often, this will likely still be an issue.

This update works for both new and existing files as long as users have OneDrive for Mac version 24.206 or newer. Administrators in corporate IT departments can turn this feature off if needed.

The second update lets you keep your OneDrive folder on an external drive. Previously, if you selected a location outside your home drive, your files would still be stored on the home drive, with the external drive just acting as temporary storage. Now, you can choose an external drive as the main sync location when you first set it up. This change helps save space on your home drive.

To use the external drive feature, your Mac needs to be running macOS 15.0 or later and OneDrive version 25.004 or later, and you must be part of the Insiders group. Also, the external drive must be non-removable, formatted with APFS, secured with FileVault, and cannot be read-only or a network drive. It's a lot, but it's better than not being able to.

If you’re already using OneDrive, you’ll need to disconnect and reconnect your account to take advantage of this new feature. For users with older macOS versions, the old method of caching will still be used. These updates are exclusive to Mac users, and there was no mention of when similar features would come to PC.

Source: Microsoft