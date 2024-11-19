Samsung is bringing its One UI 6 Watch software update to more devices. This rollout will include the features that are coming to the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung is bringing its features to a wider range of Galaxy Watch devices. It is initially rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the update will then become available to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Watch FE. Samsung did not specify a release window; it just said that the updates would be rolled out over time.

We've known about the update to the Galaxy Watch 6 since late May, but the news was really focused on health and fitness improvements to the smartwatch. That's a big reason some people buy these smartwatches. The Energy Score feature gives users a score reflecting their overall physical and mental well-being, calculated from metrics like sleep, activity levels, and heart rate variability. The update also brought in Galaxy AI features like personalized recommendations. However, there was no mention of other devices getting it.

The announcement revealing the wider rollout clarified that the availability of features will vary depending on the market, carrier, model, and paired smartphone. Samsung also stated that the AI features will only be free of charge until the end of 2025 and are subject to certain terms and conditions. So, this update will add a feature to older watches that will likely get a price tag attached. However, until Samsung clarifies the cost and conditions, there's always a chance that the AI will remain free.

The update itself is free of charge, and the added features are great for anyone who wants more information on their current health, as can be measured by a smartwatch. For those with sleep issues, Samsung also mentioned that the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea detection feature is also available on a wider range of Galaxy Watch devices. This should help with the early identification of potential sleep apnea.

Source: Samsung