As promised, Samsung is now rolling out One UI for its 2023 line of smart TVs. Bundled with the Tizen OS 8.0 update, One UI transplants Samsung's smartphone design language to the big screen. It also introduces several new smart TV features.

Samsung announced that One UI would come to all of its major product lineups at its annual Developer Conference earlier this month. Today's rollout packs a redesigned interface, a new Game Bar, and other UI changes that align with One UI. The new interface is supposed to be more user-friendly and intuitive, with a new Home screen that includes a "For you" tab for personalized suggestions. It also includes a dedicated Live tab, Apps tab, and a Watch Later feature that appears when opening the content details screen for a show or movie.

The updated Home screen also gains features from Samsung Daily+, a lifestyle service focused on daily life experiences. Plus, the search function now recommends recently-searched content, and a new Multi Control tool lets users connect with several Samsung hardware devices over a single keyboard and mouse. Galaxy Watch Owners also gain a Workout Tracker feature that monitors real-time workout data, including calorie consumption and heart rate.

Finally, the update comes with features like SmartThings IoT camera integration, Accessibility Shortcut customization, a redesigned Programme guide, and an enhanced On-screen keypad with expanded language support and Drag & Drop functionality. This kind of stuff makes Tizen OS feel more like a computer.

Tizen OS 8.0 is currently limited to 2023-series Samsung smart TVs, though Samsung plans to add One UI to more smart TVs in 2025. Those eligible to receive the update will be notified when it is available to them. Note that some apps may not support Tizen OS 8.0 or One UI at launch.

Source: SamMobile