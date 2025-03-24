Crucial T500 Gen 4 NVMe SSD $80 $156 Save $76 This Crucial SSD offers lightning-fast read/write speeds up to 7,300/6,800MB/s, making for one of the best PCIe Gen 4 SSDs available on the market. And it's frequently discounted, so it's a great choice for any gaming PC or for extending your PlayStation 5's storage. $80 at Amazon

Your PC's performance can be better or worse depending on several factors, but a really important one is storage speed. For the best possible performance, you need an NVMe SSD for your boot drive. And one of Crucial's best ones is currently at an excellent price.

Crucial's T500 NVMe SSD has a $155 MSRP, and while it doesn't really go at that price these days, right now you can get one of these bad boys for just $79. It's more than half off its original price, and an amazing price even when you compare it against what it usually goes for.

This SSD features PCI Express 4.0 connectivity, which means it offers lightning-fast read/write speeds up to 7,300/6,800MB/s. It's not a Gen 5 SSD, as there are few of them right now and they're expensive seeing how bleeding edge they are. Gen 4 is still very, very fast for almost everyone out there, though. This particular SSD is compatible with the PlayStation 5 if you happen to need to expand its storage at any point down the road, and it comes with a pre-installed heatsink that can keep those storage chips cool even under the most demanding conditions. A one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps is included upon purchase and registration as a freebie with the SSD, in case you need it for editing.

This specific SSD has previously been as low as $64, so $79 is not exactly the "all-time low" price by a long shot. But the price of this unit typically goes between $99 and $104, occasionally reaching $89. It's been a solid few months since we've seen this SSD go for such a low price. It's a really good unit, and the savings will allow you to allocate a higher amount of money to other parts that might require it more, such as your CPU or your case. Make sure to hop on this deal while it lasts.