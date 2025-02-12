As a tech enthusiast, I love getting my hands on new gadgets, but that can be both pricey and unnecessary. Some of the most impressive devices I've used are the ones that have been with me for the long haul.

Here are 10 tech products (from the most recent to the oldest) that I've been using the longest. I even surprised myself with how long I've been using some of these things.

10 Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen (4 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Ironically, the "youngest" device on this list is the one that's showing its age the most. I received the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen in only 2021, but it performs as if I've had it for a decade. The Hub is very slow to wake for the "Hey Google" command, and often gets beat out by smart speakers in other rooms. When it finally becomes unusable (probably soon), I'll replace it with a Nest Mini.

9 ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control (5 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

The ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control launched in 2019, but I bought mine second-hand in 2020. I have nothing but nice things to say about this thermostat. Installing it in my 1907s home was easy, the app is great, the portable temperature sensor is useful, and it works well with my other smart home stuff. I have no need to upgrade.

8 Kindle Paperwhite 7th Gen (5 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Like a lot of people, I found myself doing a lot more reading in 2020, so I upgraded from my Kobo eReader to the Kindle Paperwhite 7th Gen. At the time, this was the generation before the current model. The 7th Gen is actually 10 years old, but it still works great for me. I've only just started to think about upgrading to the latest model for USB-C charging and dark mode. Maybe next year.

7 Google Home Mini (8 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

The first Google Home Mini was launched in 2017, and that's when I started collecting them. I now have five scattered around my home, but the original is still in action and works as well as the others. Honestly, I'm more disappointed in how Google Assistant/Gemini has aged than I am in the hardware of these speakers.

6 Smart Plugs, Switches & Bulbs (8 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

As I was assembling this list, I quickly realized that a majority of the smart plugs, switches, and bulbs scattered around my home have been with me for a long time. One of the very first smart home devices I purchased was a Wemo Smart Plug in 2017 and I still use it. Other smart home devices that I still use include a Sengled smart bulb and SmartThings motion sensor from 2017, a Slyvania strip light and smart plug from 2018, an UltraPro Z-Wave light switch from 2021, and more.

5 HD HomeRun Connect (8 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

In 2017, I received an HD HomeRun Connect for review–8 years later, it still works every bit as well as it did back then. Silicondust stopped selling this model a while ago, but you would never know. It's such an effective and simple little device. Once it's set up, you can really forget about it. I will buy a new HD HomeRun the instant this one dies.

4 Hisense 50-inch 4K LED TV (9 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Nine years ago I was moving into my first house and it was time to buy a big boy TV. My top priority was to future-proof my purchase, which is why I spent more for 4K despite not really needing it at the time. Well, the TV has indeed served me well for a long time, but I still don't use 4K very often. It's been an extremely reliable TV with just one problem: the 4K refresh rate is only 29Hz. That will be the reason why I upgrade eventually.

3 Amazon Basics USB Computer Speakers (10 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

If there's one thing on this list that I'm embarrassed about, it's my Amazon Basics computer speakers. They were only $14 in 2015 and I'm under no illusion that they have ever sounded great. The best thing I can say about them is they still work. That being said, I don't think I would have purchased these if I knew I'd be using them for 10 years–which is exactly what I should think about when buying tech.

2 Mohu Leaf Indoor TV Antenna (10 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

The aforementioned HD HomeRun needs a TV antenna, and I already had been using the Mohu Leaf for a couple of years beforehand. Mohu was the brand of antenna when OTA devices were trendy for a while. I even had a Mohu Channels, which is an ancient product that has been nearly lost to time. A good TV antenna will work for a long time.

1 Audio-Technica ATR2100-USB Microphone (12 Years)

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Way back in 2013, I was just getting started in my career as a tech writer, and I needed a microphone for video voiceovers and recording podcasts. Everyone was rocking fancy Blue Yeti microphones, but I didn't want to spend that much money. Instead, I opted for the Audio-Technica ATR2100-USB for only $35. I've used this microphone thousands of times over the years and it still works perfectly. Truly one of the best value purchases I've made.

Everyone has heard the saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," but that can be difficult to live by when shiny new gadgets are released every year. Looking back through my order history to compile this list made me want to think about longevity more when making tech purchases. Don't buy things with the intention of replacing them.