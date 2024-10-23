While tech deals may be limited until Black Friday, that doesn't mean you can't find steep discounts if you look hard enough. Thankfully, we found huge savings on the 2024 Moto Razr folding phone, gaming headphones, TVs, and so much more.

Whether you're looking to stock up on power banks, grab a portable power station, upgrade your iPad Pro with a Magic keyboard, or get a new Razer gaming mouse, we have you covered. Keep on reading to see the best tech deals of the week.

Motorola Razr (2024) $449 $700 Save $251

The Motorola Razr gives you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring a larger external display, an upgraded folding mechanism, and powerful cameras, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Buy on Amazon

Folding phones are exciting, but the high price tag on some of Samsung's latest models is hard to justify. Thankfully, the all-new Moto RAZR, with a bigger cover display, 256GB of storage, and upgraded 50MP cameras, is down to $449 on Amazon.

JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headphones $40 $80 Save $40

Step up your gaming setup with these affordable JBL Quantum 300 wired headphones. At $80, they're an excellent value for the money. Buy on Amazon

Die-hard gamers know that every millisecond counts, which is why many still use wired headphones for gameplay. If you're looking to elevate your experience, consider the JBL Quantum 300 headphones (and microphone), which are 50% off at Amazon.

LG C4 $1600 $2700 Save $1100 LG's signature OLED technology creates an incredible watching experience and stellar picture quality. With 8 million self-lit pixels, great audio, and several game modes. Buy at Best Buy

The LG C3 and C4 lineups are among the very best when it comes to bright, crisp, stunning OLED TVs. While we've seen a few deals for smaller models, right now, you can get the 65-inch C4 class at more than $1,200 off its retail price. Grab yours at Best Buy today.

Miady 2-Pack 10,000 mAh Portable Charger $18 $22 Save $4 This compact portable charger offers 10,000 mAh, USB-C, two USB-A, and Micro USB outputs to charge three devices simultaneously- and you get two for the price of one! Buy on Amazon

We love portable power bank chargers and think everyone should own a few. Those who are still carrying around a big, old, bulky power station will love this 2-pack of slim 10,000 mAh chargers for under $18 at Amazon.

TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro (AXE4900) $200 $250 Save $50

Upgrade your home internet experience (up to 5,500 sqft) with TP-Link's blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E mesh router system. Eliminate dead zones with tri-band support, 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports for a wired backhaul, and more. Buy on Amazon

The TP-Link Deco XE70Pro (AXE4900) is one of the best mesh routers available, coming with multiple small Wi-Fi 6e beacons you can easily place anywhere and blanket your home with fast internet. Upgrade your home Wi-Fi today while it's $50 off at Amazon.

More Tech Deals

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

As usual, all the deals floating around this page come recommended. So, if you're looking for a fun little gadget, new PC accessories, or want to stock up on gifts ahead of the holidays, you're in the right spot. Snag some of these tech deals before they're gone.