Summary Obsidian and Notion offer unique note-taking experiences catered to different user preferences.

Obsidian utilizes a Markdown-based editor for simple text formatting, while Notion offers a block-based system for rich notes.

Obsidian excels in local data control and interconnected notes, while Notion is ideal for collaborative work and team projects.

Obsidian and Notion are two of the most powerful and widely recommended note-taking apps, each offering unique features to help you capture and manage your thoughts. But which one aligns best with your needs? Let's delve into their strengths and differences to help you decide.

The Overall Note-Taking Experience

Note-taking isn't just about jotting down information; it's about creating a seamless system for capturing, organizing, and retrieving your thoughts. Obsidian and Notion both aim to enhance this experience but offer distinct approaches that cater to different user preferences.

Creating Rich Notes

Obsidian uses a Markdown-based editor, allowing you to format text using simple syntax. Here's a quick overview of how basic text formatting in Markdown works:

Bold text: Wrap words in double asterisks (**bold**).

Wrap words in double asterisks (**bold**). Italic text: Use single asterisks (*italic*).

Use single asterisks (*italic*). Headers: Add hash symbols (# Header 1, ## Header 2).

Add hash symbols (# Header 1, ## Header 2). Bullet points: Use a dash (-) or asterisk (*).

Use a dash (-) or asterisk (*). Numbered lists: Start lines with numbers followed by a period (1. Item).

You can also add media elements like images or PDFs by simply dragging and dropping them into the Obsidian editor.

Keyboard shortcuts for text formatting, like Ctrl+B or Ctrl+i, are also supported, but there is no dedicated formatting toolbar. I'd recommend you learn Markdown if you wish to use Obsidian comfortably. Markdown is fairly simple to learn, and once you know how it works, you can take rich notes faster than ever before.

Other than this, Obsidian also has a feature called Canvas. It's like an infinite digital whiteboard for mapping ideas and connections. You can create a basic board with simple text cards that you can connect with lines. That said, you can also drag and drop your Obsidian notes, external PDFs, images, and even web links, to create an extremely rich visual board to understand an idea. I find this particularly useful for brain mapping and visualizing unstructured ideas in my head.

Coming to Notion, it also ditches the traditional formatting toolbar usually located above the writing interface. Instead, you need to highlight a piece of text to trigger a floating toolbar with specific formatting options. You can also use Markdown for faster note-taking, similar to Obsidian.

Notion uses a block-based system. The most basic one is the text block, which you use to write all your notes. However, there are more advanced blocks to make your notes more useful, including tables, databases, calendars, charts, multimedia elements, and much more. You can drag and drop different blocks up and down the notes to make the whole process more dynamic.

Overall, Notion is certainly the more feature-rich option for note-taking when compared to Obsidian. In fact, you can view Notion as a powerful project management system. However, this can make it more complicated and overwhelming if you're only looking for basic note-taking.

Organizing Your Notes

In Obsidian, organization revolves around folders and backlinks. You can create a hierarchical folder structure to categorize your notes, but the real power lies in its heterarchical approach. Obsidian allows you to create links between notes by using double square brackets around a keyword or phrase, like [[Note Title]]. This approach allows you to build a web of interconnected ideas, where clicking on a link takes you directly to the related note.

For example, if you are working on a note about 'Project Management' and mention 'Task Prioritization,' you could link these two notes together. Over time, this method helps create a dynamic, interconnected system of knowledge, making it easier to navigate between related concepts and rediscover old insights. You can also use tags and bookmarks for additional categorization and easy note retrieval.