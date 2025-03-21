Summary NVIDIA's latest cards no longer support 32-bit PhysX, impacting game preservation.

The removal affects games with 32-bit PhysX, using CPU instead, impacting visual quality.

Future options may include NVIDIA releasing a software solution or adding a second GPU.

NVIDIA's latest and greatest family of graphics cards improve on what's come before in just about every way, if not by much. However, in one area, these cards have regressed in a small but important way: PhysX.

Specifically, NVIDIA has dropped 32-bit CUDA support, which means games that use 32-bit PhysX are now effectively unplayable on NVIDIA's latest cards, unless you turn this feature off completely. Is this a big deal? It's not going to be an issue for most gamers, but the fact that NVIDIA didn't really announce this feature removal in any significant way, and that a decent number of important titles are affected, is still something to be concerned about when it comes to game preservation.

What Is PhysX?

PhysX is a proprietary physics simulation technology that enables game engines to perform complex real-time simulations of things like cloth, water, particles, and destructible environments.

NVIDIA didn't invent PhysX. Instead, the technology (and hardware) was introduced by a company called Ageia, which sold dedicated PhysX cards that you'd plug in alongside your graphics card. It didn't take long before NVIDIA swooped in and bought the technology outright. So now PhysX is integrated into NVIDIA GPUs, and the calculations happen on a single card.

PhysX Isn't Completely Gone

Rocksteady Studios

It's important to understand that PhysX itself is still here. Games that use the 64-bit version of PhysX (such as Batman: Arkham Knight) will run just fine on the latest NVIDIA cards.

However, games that use the 32-bit version of PhysX (e.g. Batman: Arkham Asylum) will now default to using the CPU to perform those PhysX calculations. Despite how powerful modern CPUs are, they aren't suitable for the types of parallel processing that PhysX needs, so even a fast computer with a beefy CPU will choke on PhysX calculations while that 50-series card sits idle, watching it all happen.

But, PhysX Is Optional, So Who Cares?

The thing is, not a lot of games implemented PhysX, and in those that did, it was always optional. Since AMD cards couldn't offer PhysX and the technology had a performance overhead that was often too much on lower-end cards, almost all the PhysX games that now won't run properly used it in a mostly cosmetic way.

That's an argument I have read multiple times now since news of the 32-bit PhysX removal became widely known, and I just don't buy it. This was a feature that makes up part of the highest quality visual settings for those games, which means it's the way the developers ideally wanted people to experience the world.

So, if this feature doesn't work properly, it means the game can't be properly preserved on this and future generations of NVIDIA cards.

NVIDIA Has a Great History of Game Support