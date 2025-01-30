The RTX 5000 series cards are out, but you might not have even realized it because they all sold out within seconds, which is the perfect moment for scalpers to step in. Within minutes of officiall stock running out, scalpers started to pop up with the units they managed to secure for the high prices you'd probably expect.

Scalpers have secured units of the RTX 5090 and the RTX 4090, and the price the cards command right now is absolutely crazy. The RTX 5080, which has a $999 price point, is commanding prices north of $3,000 from resellers on Ebay. The more expensive RTX 5090, on the other hand, might set you back $7,000 or even $10,000 if you're desperate to get one today. It's worth noting that some of these purchases might not have gone through after the sale; eBay lets buyers cancel orders before they ship, but the listing might still say "Sold" or "Best offer accepted."

The RTX 5070 Ti and the RTX 5070 have not been released yet, but once they land on retailers, we also expect them to resell for three times their usual MSRP. That's just over $1,500 for the RTX 5070 and almost $2,500 for the RTX 5070 Ti.

This whole situation actually reminds us a lot of the RTX 3000-series launch. The RTX 4000 range did sell out on launch day, with some scalpers trying to capitalize on it, but NVIDIA managed to normalize supply pretty quickly. For these RTX 5000 cards, however, it's expected that this shortage might last for the next three months. Hopefully, we won't enter another big GPU shortage like the one we had from 2020 to 2022, since there were a lot of factors in play then that aren't in play right now. But you'll have to wait a bit if you were hoping to put an RTX 5000-series card on your PC.

