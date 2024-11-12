NVIDIA's companion app for GeForce graphics cards is being released to all users. The app is a central hub for controlling and enhancing the capabilities of your NVIDIA-powered PC.

The NVIDIA app, which has been in beta to replace the GeForce Experience app, is a central hub for everything related to your GeForce GPU. That includes changing settings for connected G-SYNC monitor, updating drivers, monitoring system resource usage, and more features.

There's also integration with NVIDIA RTX Remix, a modding platform built on NVIDIA Omniverse. This platform lets users remaster older games with ray tracing and DLSS 3.5. A video from IGN shows this in action in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, and in some respects, it looks as good as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The latest update to RTX Remix, version 0.6, comes with more performance improvements, streamlined workflows, and a new Stage Manager for easier scene manipulation.

As you might expect, there are also some AI-powered features. RTX Video Super Resolution improves video streaming by removing compression artifacts and sharpening edges. RTX Video HDR converts standard dynamic range videos to HDR, enabling more vivid colors on compatible displays. The app also includes Freestyle RTX filters, which allow users to apply real-time post-processing effects to games and other content, including Dynamic Vibrance, for increased color clarity. NVIDIA Canvas, another AI-powered tool, lets you generate landscape images from simple brushstrokes.

Finally, the new NVIDIA app includes the latest improvements to NVIDIA Broadcast. That gives you noise and echo removal, virtual backgrounds, and automatic frame adjustment for your attached microphones and cameras.

You can download the NVIDIA app from the NVIDIA website. It should also eventually appear as an update to the GeForce Experience application, as the company previously said it wants to move all users to the new app before the end of 2024.

Source: NVIDIA