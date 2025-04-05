Summary Nvidia's bad rep on Linux is due to proprietary drivers and past performance issues.

Installing Nvidia drivers on Linux is simple if you follow your distro's instructions.

Gaming-centric Linux distros make Nvidia driver installation even easier.

While AMD continues to fight valiantly, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of GPUs, and they’re difficult to avoid. On Linux, this is slightly more complicated than it is on Windows, but is it enough to be a problem?

Nvidia Has a Reputation on Linux

To be frank, Nvidia has had a bad reputation on Linux for quite some time. Unlike AMD graphics, which are supported by the open-source Mesa drivers on Linux, Nvidia requires proprietary drivers. This is changing slightly with the release of new “open source” Nvidia drivers, but even these aren’t fully open source