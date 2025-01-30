DLSS 4 is perhaps the biggest improvement in NVIDIA's RTX 5000 series, and it promises big improvements in framerates and overall performance for all of your games. The RTX 5000 series cards are already out, and that means that DLSS 4 is now available—and you can actually use it even if it's not officially supported.

NVIDIA has just released a new driver for its graphics cards, 572.16, which brings DLSS 4 to existing GPUs. As we reported previously, DLSS 4 is coming in a limited capacity to the RTX 4000 series, the RTX 3000 series, and the RTX 2000 series—with the release of the RTX 5000 range, this is the GPU update in charge of bringing the new capabilities to the older cards. NVIDIA says that around 75 games support DLSS 4 at launch, but a cool thing about it is that even if a game is not updated to support DLSS 4, you can still force-enable it and get the gains from the newer technology anyway.

Of course, official support is still better, but this still works in a pinch. Where you're likely to see the biggest improvements is with RTX 4000-series cards and games supporting DLSS 3, as the changes made to Frame Generation are actually pretty significant. The new Frame Generation model is faster and more efficient in terms of your card's resources, and that directly translates to a better gaming experience.

NVIDIA has also revamped its RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) technology. VSR, which sharpens blurry videos from platforms like YouTube, now operates with 30 percent fewer GPU resources on its highest quality setting.

You can download the newest driver to your graphics cards by going into NVIDIA's website and downloading it. Maybe this will tide you over while NVIDIA figures out how to stock up of RTX 5000 cards properly.

