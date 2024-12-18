Nothing Technology has announced the rollout of Nothing OS 3.0 (NOS 3.0) to its phones, based on Android 15. This update is supposed to offer more customization options while staying true to Nothing’s brand.

Outside of the general improvements in Android 15, one of the main features of Nothing OS 3.0 is a new gallery app for advanced searching and editing. This app can apply filters, make markups, and give suggestions. The update also improves connectivity with a feature called Shared Widgets, which lets users of Nothing devices share square photo widgets with each other.

More types of widgets will be supported in future updates for the Nothing Phone 2 and other models. For productivity, a new Countdown Widget will be available later this month through the Nothing Widgets app on Google Play, and an AI-powered Smart Drawer will help users organize their apps into categorized folders.

One standout quality of the update is all the customization that users get. From changing what widgets appear in the top menu to changing how everything looks. While it doesn't go as far as a jailbroken iPhone, the user can make many changes to the UI's look.

NOS 3.0 includes several other improvements, such as updates to the Quick Settings menu, Pop-up view functionality, visual enhancements, better performance, and a new font system. The update will be rolled out gradually: Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) users will get it throughout 2024, while Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 users will receive it at the start of 2025.

That's a while longer for Phone (1) owners, but it's not a surprise that the newer Phone (2) would have the priority. Based on the comments on Nothing's announcement, there are a lot of people who have already received the update and are installing it now. So it shouldn't be that long of a wait if you have the Nothing Phone (2).

Source: Nothing