Summary Nothing Phone (3a), priced at $379, offers a premium design, specs, and unique features.

A high-quality camera system, impressive battery life, and a sleek design make the phone worth considering.

It is ideal for most Android users, excelling at daily tasks and entertainment.

Talking about a budget Android phone usually involves a lot of caveats and apologist statements. The Nothing Phone (3a) bucks that trend. It’s a fully-capable device that looks like it should cost $1,000. Instead, it comes in at $379 and is just fantastic.

Nothing Phone (3a) 8 / 10 The Phone (3a) Series is characterised by clean, geometric shapes, flat surfaces and straight sides, all giving a sense of sophistication in comparison to its predecessor. Pros & Cons Excellent value

Solid camera performance

Long battery life Disappointing ?AI? button

Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a is available to buy in the U.S. from Nothing's official store. It retails for $379 with only one spec configuration available at launch—12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There are three color choices, however: white, blue, and black.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000mAh Ports USB-C Expand

The Design, Fit, and Finish Are Instantly Appealing

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Even before you find out the Phone 3a has a three-lens camera system or that it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the transparent back is what you’ll notice immediately. It’s a defining characteristic of Nothing’s recent phones.

The 3a is constructed out of plastic, but it doesn’t feel cheap. The matte sides and glossy back feel authentic and premium. The frame is slim at 8.35mm, and its clean, modern lines feel sleek.

The phone may feel a tad large, depending on your previous phone. Coming from a 6.3-inch screen to this 6.7-inch one was noticeable for me. It’s hard to argue that the 3a doesn’t make the most of its size, though.

There Are Lights!

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The other technical specs include charging speeds up to 50W, reverse wired charging up to 7.5W, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, a water and dust resistance rating of IP67, and a fingerprint sensor hidden under the screen.

While it’s hard to classify lighting as a spec, the ones on the back of the phone—called Glyph— are (literally) a highlight. The three light strips circling the camera can be used for notifications or a few other things.

Nothing has a section in the settings dedicated to its Glyph Interface so the lights can be heavily customized, including being turned off completely if they just aren’t your thing. Personally, I like them. I didn’t find a downside to them, only neat tricks. You can use them as a visual timer, a spotlight for photos (separate from the flash), a visualizer for music, or a volume indicator. I found myself wishing for more lights on the back of the phone, not less.

The Glyph Interface is the fun part of the phone. The confusing part is the Essential Key (side button). At launch, it will capture a screenshot and turn on the microphone to allow you to record an accompanying voice note. It then stores it in a special system area called Essential Space.

Nothing promotes it more as an AI button, writing, “Essential Space automatically organizes and catalogs everything for you, generating personalized suggestions, summaries, or action points.” It shows capturing an Instagram post of a concert with the person speaking about remembering to buy tickets the next day as an example.

First, I tried to find natural times I would want to use that functionality but couldn’t. I don’t think it’s silly to want to capture things on-screen for remembering later, but I couldn’t find them. Then, the times I forced myself to use it, I was left wondering how to use the feature fully. You can’t capture copyright-protected video, so Netflix and MLB games were both blacked out when I used the button on those areas.

Probably the most frustrating thing is that the button, seemingly, can’t be remapped to do something else. All things considered, it’s not a negative that the Essential Key exists, but it does have the potential to get in the way and be annoying.

The Camera(s) Keep Pace

The Phone 3a features a camera system that punches above its price range. For the enthusiasts, there is a Phone (3a) Pro that largely focuses on improving the camera for an extra $80.

But no one wants to sacrifice a good photo if they can help it. In which case, I was wholly satisfied with the results I got daily. Here are two unedited landscape photos from the phone.