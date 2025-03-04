Summary Nothing Phone (3a) & (3a) Pro offer improved cameras, design, and performance.

Both phones feature a triple-camera setup with 50MP main sensors and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

The Phone (3a) series includes brighter displays, larger batteries, and 50W wired charging.

Nothing has finally made the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro official, and they look like great additions to the mid-range smartphone market. The Phone (3a) series builds on the success of the Phone (2a), with a focus on a significantly upgraded camera system, a more refined design, and improved performance.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro feature a similar but more sophisticated design than their predecessor, with upgraded glass back panels, “enhanced symmetry,” and a bit more polish on the small details. The phones also boast an IP64 rating, making them more resistant to dust and water.

Much of the new look comes down to the camera housings. The Nothing Phone (3a) features three cameras in a horizontal pill-shape bump, similar to the Phone (2a), while the (3a) Pro has three cameras arranged in a large circular bump. This is a look that’s become trendy, especially with Chinese Android phones. Of course, both feature Nothing’s trademark transparent aesthetic and LED “Glyph” system as well.

Speaking of the cameras, Nothing says this is their most advanced camera system to date. Both phones feature a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor, a Sony ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The Phone (3a) Pro takes things a step further with a 3X periscope zoom lens, offering even more versatility for photographers.

While both phones boast 50MP main sensors, the (3a) Pro’s is slightly upgraded. It features 43% faster auto-focus and double the pixel full well capacity. The (3a) Pro also has a better front-facing camera, coming in at 50MP vs the (3a)’s 32MP. Both devices, however, have the exact same 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view.

Under the hood, the Phone (3a) series is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. This processor is said to offer up to 33% faster CPU speeds than the Nothing (2a), and the GPU brings 11% better graphics performance. The phone is also apparently 92% better at processing AI tasks than Phone (2a). Both phones feature a larger vapor chamber to keep things cool as well.

Beyond performance, the Phone (3a) series includes a number of other hardware improvements, including a brighter and more responsive display. Both models sport 6.77-inch displays with 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 3000 nits peak brightness. Compared to previous generations, the display is a bit taller and the corners are less rounded.

The Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro both have large 5000mAh batteries, which Nothing claims can provide up to two days of use on a full charge. Should you need a top-up, the upgraded 50W wired charging can give you a “full day’s power (50%) in under 20 minutes.”

The last thing to talk about is software. The Nothing Phone (3a) series will ship with Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. The phones will get updates for six years starting from March 2025. This includes three years of Android updates and six years of security updates in addition to “corrective and functionality updates.”

Pricing and Availability

The Phone (3a) is available for pre-order starting today, March 4th, and the (3a) Pro will be available for pre-order starting March 11th. The Phone (3a) series will only be accisble to users in the U.S. through Nothing's Beta Program. The Phone (3a) comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $379, and the (3a) Pro has the same configuration for $459.