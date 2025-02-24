The Nothing Phone 3a has been popping up in leaked images and videos recently. So, to take matters into its own hands, Nothing has gone ahead and shown off the entire phone itself. There's nothing left to hide.

Leaked images and videos have been giving us a good look at the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro, revealing their designs and key specifications. The two phones appear to be very similar, with the main differences being in their camera designs. However, we now have official images and video of the (3a) "Series" from Nothing itself.

As is the case these days, the leaks first appearing on Android Headlines were legitimate. We can see Nothing's signature transparent design with LED Glyph lighting system around the large, circular camera bump. Nothing did not specifically say whether this is the (3a) or (3a) Pro, but based on the accuracy of the leaks, it would be safe to assume Nothing is showing us the Pro model.

Nothing

The difference lies in the camera bump. From what we've seen so far, the Nothing (3a) has three lenses laid out in a horizontal pill shape. However, the (3a) Pro leaks revealed three lenses in a more scattered arrangement, with the flash at the top of the circle. And that's the design Nothing is showing us now, in both black and white colors.

In terms of specs, the devices seem to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and boast identical 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays. A new button may also be present on both models, which, in leaked videos from Arsène Lupin, appears to activate an AI assistant and a feature called “Essential Space.” This might be some sort of AI-driven to-do list.

The camera systems diverge a bit not only in appearance. Both allegedly share a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. However, the Pro model incorporates a 3X periscope lens, while the (3a) has a 2X telephoto lens, both with 50 MP resolution. The front-facing cameras may also be slightly different, with the Pro rolling with 50 MP while the (3a) dips to 32 MP.

We can feel pretty good about these camera specifications since they align with details previously confirmed by Nothing in a video comparing the (3a) series cameras to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the actual content shown in the video is not accurate. Nothing made the video using the iPhone’s ultrawide lens instead of the optically-stabilized main camera in a video stabilization comparison. Nothing acknowledged the mistake and pinned the comment on YouTube:

“Hey everyone, we shot across all lenses throughout the day (sometimes cycling one-handed on a bumpy road), and in editing, a clip shot using the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s ultrawide lens was mistakenly used in the video stabilisation comparison instead of one shot using its standard lens. There was no intent to mislead, and we’ll be more careful to ensure even greater scrutiny in future comparisons. Appreciate you all keeping us accountable!”

The full specs and availability of the two new Nothing phones will be revealed on March 4th. Interestingly, the last phone Nothing released was the Nothing Phone (2a) last March. It did not launch a non-(a) version of the Nothing Phone (3) during the summer, which it had done the previous two summers with the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing also has its CMF budget sub-brand of devices, which makes it a bit odd to see the Nothing Phone line focusing on its more budget-friendly (a) series as well. It's unclear when we'll see another "flagship" phone from Nothing.

Source: Nothing