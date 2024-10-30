Nothing is headed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, and employs many of the same tactics we saw during the early OnePlus days. Now, it has just made a "community-made" phone.

Nothing has just released the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, a unique smartphone designed in collaboration with its community. This project saw fans submitting ideas for hardware, software, and marketing, with winners chosen to work directly with Nothing's design team. The winning design features a glow-in-the-dark back panel achieved through the use of phosphorescent materials. This "Phosphorescence" concept, developed by Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki, is just a regular phosphorescent back—it's not powered by the sun, but rather stores up light from other sources to then glow once you turn the lights off. It's a pretty cool gimmick, and one that will probably make for a good conversation topic with your friends if you're at a party.

Nothing

Complementing the unique hardware are six wallpapers created by Andrés Mateos, dubbed the "Connected Collection." These designs were developed using AI and digital design techniques in partnership with Nothing's software team. The packaging, designed by Ian Henry Simmonds, follows a "Less is More" approach with bold graphics and reflective elements that align with the phone's glow-in-the-dark aesthetic. Sonya Palma led the marketing campaign, titled "Find your light. Capture your light."

Several Nothing fans took part in the campaign, and this is the result. It's not a widespread release—the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is a limited release of just 1,000 units, available in all markets where the Phone (2a) Plus is sold. It launches on November 12th on nothing.tech and through select retailers, so make sure to keep an eye if you want to grab one.

Source: Nothing