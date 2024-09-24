Nothing's new Ear (open) wearable stereo earbuds are now open for pre-orders. The Nothing Ear (open) is designed to give a great listening experience that prioritizes both sound quality and situational awareness.

A key highlight of the Ear (open) is its Open Sound Technology. This open design uses a Sound Seal System and directional speakers to minimize sound leakage. The Nothing Ear (open) is slim and weighs a mere 8.1 grams per earbud. The three-point balance system and silicone ear hooks give a secure fit for various ear shapes. The earbuds also come with Dual Connection that helps with seamless switching between devices, while Low Lag Mode helps when gaming.

Nothing

The Nothing Ear (open) is a lot like Sony's LinkBuds, but there are a few differences. Both Nothing's Ear (open) and Sony's LinkBuds have an open-ear design that focuses on situational awareness over noise isolation. However, the way they deliver sound is different. Ear (open) uses Open Sound Technology and a Sound Seal System to minimize sound leakage, but Sony's LinkBuds have a unique ring-shaped speaker with a literal hole in the middle that lets ambient sound blend with the audio playback. Ear (open) also has features like ChatGPT integration and Clear Voice Technology, differentiating it from Sony's offering. We've given high review scores to Nothing's previous earbuds, so the company has a good track record.

The earbuds come with a compact charging case that can give two hours of playback through a 10-minute fast charge. The earbuds come with eight hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. The Ear (open) also has a custom patent-pending diaphragm, titanium coating, and ultra-light driver. These components help reduce distortion, while the automatic Bass Enhance algorithm helps modify sounds for a better bass experience. The earbuds also come with Clear Voice Technology, powered by AI-enhanced processing that improves clarity during calls. Aside from that, the new integrated AI features come with ChatGPT integration in the Ear (open).

Ear (open) pre-orders start today in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe, with global availability starting October 1, 2024. The earbuds will be priced at $149 on the official website.

Source: Nothing