Electric vehicles have proven that they are around to stay, with automakers around the world investing heavily in electrification. However, long charging times and range anxiety are some of the problems that keep them from being truly great alternatives to internal combustion.

However, electric vehicles have already begun to evolve. One of the most exciting developments comes in the form of solid-state batteries. These batteries promise increased range, shorter charging times, and much better lifespans compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. This has prompted many automakers to invest in their development.

There are several major partnerships that are currently shaping the future of solid-state batteries. Around the world, everyone is looking for the safest, most efficient way to produce this new technology and get it into consumer vehicles. We have found ten of the most influential partnerships in this field and described what they’re doing to further the cause.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed. This list doesn't rank partnerships, but instead aims to demonstrate ten of the most influential players in the development of solid-state batteries.

1 Toyota and Idemitsu

Toyota Executives from Toyota and Idemitsu shaking hands

Toyota is one of the world's leading automakers, with strong popularity around the world. It makes sense then that they are one of the largest proponents of alternative energy. They have partnered with Idemitsu Kosan, a Japanese petroleum company, to produce all-solid-state batteries.

A Partnership Of Two Experts

Idemitsu is a leading expert in sulfide solid electrolytes, which is integral to the development of efficient solid state batteries. They have been working on this technology for a long time, with their research starting all the way back in 2001. It is this expertise that attracted Toyota.

Toyota has been working on solid-state batteries longer than most, with work beginning in 2006. They first partnered with Idemitsu in 2013, committing to producing new battery technology. Since then, they have announced a 745-mile range from their solid-state batteries and expect to start full-scale production in the next couple of years.

2 Stellantis and Factorial

Dodge A 2025 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (Right) and 2025 Charger R/T Daytona (Left)

Stellantis is one of the largest groups of automotive brands out there. They include a mix of American automakers like Dodge and Jeep as well as European brands we don't get in the U.S., like Peugeot and Citreon. They have partnered with Factorial Energy with the hopes of injecting their brands with better batteries.

Solid State Batteries For the STLA Platform

In 2021, Stellantis began to see that solid-state batteries were the future for electric vehicles. With many of the group's brands looking to make the switch to electrification, it only made sense to invest in the technology. Hence, they invested $75 million in Factorial Energy to secure their solid-state batteries.

Stellantis has chosen its STLA platform to receive the battery boost, which will benefit brands like Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. In particular, they have announced that they will launch demonstration Dodge Charger Daytona EVs fitted with the technology, aiming to have them on the road by 2026.

3 Hyundai and Factorial

Hyundai Front 3/4 shot of the Hyundai IONIQ 6

Stellantis isn't the only brand to have invested in Factorial. In fact, one of the first investors was the Hyundai Motor Group. The group is aiming to secure solid-state batteries from Factorial Energy for both Hyundai and Kia cars as the two brands look to continue their dominance in the EV sector.

A Key Player For Factorial

While there aren't any solid plans yet for Hyundai to make use of Factorial's batteries, the Group's investment back in 2021 is one of the core reasons why Factorial is where they are today. In 2021, Hyundai became the first automotive partner for the energy company.

In 2023, Factorial unveiled their solid-state battery cells at CES. Samples of this battery have been shipped to partners. Hyundai has recently announced that they will put their solid-state batteries into full production by the 9th of March, 2025. This puts them in the running to be the first to use the tech in their vehicles.

4 Stellantis/Mercedes-Benz and Total Energy/Prologium

Mercedes-Benz Head-on shot of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Stellantis hasn't put their eggs all in one basket and actually has a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Total Energy, and Prologium. This unique partnership mixes the automotive experience of Stellantis and Mercedes with two major players in the energy game in Total and Prologium, a battery manufacturer.

The Battery Cell Company

This large partnership is a collaborative effort which calls itself the Battery Cell Company. The group was founded back in 2020 by Stellantis and Total Energy, with the goal of creating a massive EV presence within Europe, including the development of infrastructure. They received backing from the French and German governments as well as the European Union.

Mercedes-Benz saw the potential in the group and joined soon after it was founded. Taiwanese solid state battery manufacturer Prologium was close behind. Prologium is currently the only energy company that is already mass-manufacturing solid-state batteries, with operational factories up and running in Taiwan.

5 BMW/Ford and Solid Power

Ford Solid Power's solid state batteries

BMW and Ford are two automotive behemoths, dominating markets all over the world. They have built a cult following and demonstrated their ability to adapt to the market. Their partnership with Solid Power will help the two brands move into the all-electric future.

Solid Power Will Adapt to Solid-State Batteries

While Solid Power has been around since 2012, it wasn't until 2017 that they got their first major automotive investor in BMW. The German brand saw the potential in the company to develop strong solid-state batteries. Ford followed suit, announcing their collaboration with the company in 2019.

Solid Power has three solid-state batteries, all of which use sulfide solid electrodes. While everyone seems to agree that the mass production of solid-state batteries proves challenging, Solid Power thinks that adapting its lithium-ion production methods to make solid-state batteries on a large scale shouldn't be difficult.

6 BMW and Blue Solutions

BMW Front view of the 2024 BMW iX.

Being the sensible German company that it is, BMW has seen fit to invest in multiple battery companies. This diversification will provide them with the ability to pick and choose technology that will work best for their vehicles. Blue Solutions seems to be one of the best prospect for BMW at the moment.

From Buses to BMWs

Blue Solutions has been around for a long time and has been working on solid-state batteries as far back as 2003. It currently already manufactures larger batteries for use in buses. This gives it a unique edge over many of its rivals, as it already has a couple of years of experience when it comes to production.

Blue Solutions signed a deal with BMW back in 2023 to produce solid-state batteries for the German brand to use in its electric vehicles. The batteries they produce use a lithium metal polymer electrode and ultra-thin lithium metal anode, with a claimed charging time of under 20 minutes and a range of 620 miles. They are currently building a massive factory, planning to deliver these solid state batteries by the end of the decade.