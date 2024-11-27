Notepad++ version 8.7.2 has just been released. One important new feature is the Pin Tab feature option, which works a lot like pinned tabs in most web browsers.

The Pin Tab feature brings tabs to the farthest left, where they are easily accessible. It does not make the tab any smaller to stand out and doesn't stop you from accidentally closing it. The feature only adds a pin icon to the tab to differentiate it from other tabs and changes the position. This feature is turned on by default, but users can turn it off in the Preferences menu.

The close and pin buttons on inactive unpinned tabs are hidden, and pinned tabs only show the pin button. Inactive tabs darken when users hover over them with their mouse, showing the pin and the close tab button to give some visual feedback to the user.

This is a step in the right direction, but it is not as good as a pinned tab in Google Chrome. For example, pinned tabs in Chrome get smaller, so users can see the difference between pinned tabs and unpinned tabs. Notepad++ does not, so a tab with a big title stands out anyway. The major difference between pinned and unpinned tabs is that users keep pins on the left and unpinned on the right. So pinning tabs just feels like a faster way to move tabs to the left.

The update also fixes some problems that users have reported, including a bug that prevented people from using the Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut to copy text from search results. Additionally, a new feature lets users minimize the application or close it to the system tray, giving users better control over how they manage the application's window.

You can download Notepad++ from the official website for x86 (both 32-bit and 64-bit) and ARM Windows PCs. The update should be a notification for all existing users within the next few days.

Source: Notepad++