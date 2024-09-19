Key Takeaways Utilize StandBy Mode with a MagSafe charging stand for handy info at a glance.

Charging stands like Belkin Boostcharge Pro 2-in-1 can power multiple Apple devices.

Embrace wireless charging to declutter your desk and create more usable space.

If you're like me, you're always looking for ways to optimize your at-home desk setup. Whether you work from home or just like to have a personal workspace, a wireless phone charging stand on your desk can do more for your productivity than you might expect.

1 StandBy Mode Shines on a Charging Stand

If you've never used a MagSafe compatible charging stand for your iPhone, you might not have much experience with StandBy Mode, introduced in iOS 17. Essentially, StandBy mode turns your iPhone into an informational hub, with options for a clock, calendar, photos, weather, and more. It's a perfect desktop companion, whether you want to be able to quickly glance at some basic info, or have a cycling picture frame of your favorite moments.

Apple

You don't necessarily need a charging stand to use StandBy mode, as it will activate as long as your iPhone is locked, charging, and oriented horizontally. However, it's clear that it was designed to be used on a MagSafe stand, and it really shines in that orientation. It's completely replaced any desire I had for a separate desk clock or other desk-info accessory. Plus, anytime you get a notification, it fills up the whole screen, so you never miss a thing.

2 Convenient Charging for More Than Just Your Phone

With more and more devices capable of wireless charging now than ever before, many wireless charging stands have the option to charge more than just your iPhone. Charging stands specifically designed around Apple products, like the Belkin Boostcharge Pro 2-in-1, take their functionality above and beyond. While they feature the iPhone charging stand front and center, and format it specifically for MagSafe compatibility, they take advantage of all the space they have and leave room for your other Apple products, too.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Many MagSafe charging stands, like the Nomad Stand One Max, include a wireless charger for AirPods, Apple Watch, or both. I've definitely appreciated being able to charge all of my everyday devices in one place, especially because I almost have my AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone on me when I'm out and about. Instead of rooting around my desk for cables, I can throw everything down on my stand without thinking about it.

3 Fewer Cables = More Desk Space

I don't have the biggest desk in the world, so I'm constantly looking for ways to get as much workable room as I can out of it. This isn't helped by the fact that I'm pretty terrible at cable management, despite my best efforts. The fewer cables I have to plug into my charging hub, then subsequently leave accessible on my desk, the better. My wireless charging stand replaced the final loose cable on my desk, giving me one less wire to keep track of. Plus, it charges my AirPods and Apple Watch, eliminating the need for separate chargers for those devices, too.

Because most wireless charging stands raise your device above their base, they mostly take up room vertically, instead of horizontal, surface desk space. This allows charging stands to nestle in quite well among your desk toys and gadgets. This, in combination with multi-device charging, has freed up plenty of space on my desk.

Satechi

If you're anything like me, you're constantly on the lookout for ways to optimize your desk for simplicity, productivity, and a sleek, clean look. While a wireless charging stand certainly isn't going to change your life, it's definitely not a bad addition to your desk setup, especially if you're planning to take advantage of StandBy mode. Particularly for users of more than one portable Apple device, a 3-in-1 charging stand might be worth the investment due to its ability to centralize your charging.