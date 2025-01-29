NordVPN and ProtonVPN have recently introduced new VPN protocols to help bypass internet restrictions and censorship. NordVPN's new protocol, called NordWhisper, uses web tunneling technology to make VPN traffic look like regular web traffic.

NordWhisper is supposed to detection by network filters that often block standard VPN protocols like OpenVPN or WireGuard. The goal is to provide a smoother browsing experience in places with strict internet access, such as public Wi-Fi hotspots or managed networks. While NordWhisper offers strong encryption and security, it might be slower than other protocols in less restrictive situations. Right now, NordWhisper is being gradually made available to Windows, Android, and Linux users, with plans to extend support to more platforms.

ProtonVPN’s Stealth protocol is designed to hide your VPN traffic, making it harder for governments and other organizations to block or detect it. It sounds like NordWhisper disguises VPN network traffic in a similar way, but NordVPN didn't give exact technical details in its announcement. ProtonVPN's Stealth tries to keep performance fast and works with ProtonVPN’s VPN Accelerator technology.

NordWhisper and Stealth are responding to a growing demand for VPN services that can get past advanced network filters. As technology for inspecting data packets becomes more common, older methods used by some VPNs are becoming less effective. However, it's always important to remember that these new protocols may not always be the fastest option. Users on unrestricted networks might find other protocols offer better speeds.

It will take time before a VPN can make something like this fast because it's essentially trying to fool a network. They're trying, but networks will try to find ways to catch them, so because of the back and forth, it's hard to make this kind of thing work without losing speed.

Source: NordVPN