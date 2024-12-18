Have you been taking advantage of all of the deals this holiday season? Don't forget about a VPN! You can save 75% on NordVPN from now until Sunday.

With the holidays now in full swing, you may not be thinking about VPNs right now. But you should be! VPNs are very important for internet security, as they mask your IP address and browsing history, and you can bypass geoblocks to watch movies and TV from other countries (just in case you want to watch some different holiday shows).

Not only that, but many VPN services are running good deals at the moment, so you can pick up a subscription for cheap. One of those services is NordVPN, and until Sunday, we have an exclusive deal for you. From now until Sunday, if you use the code htg5 at checkout, you can save 75% on a two-year subscription, bringing the total price to $68.16 (or $2.84 a month). You'll also get an additional three months free!

Why should you pick NordVPN over other options? We name it our best VPN for Windows because of its intuitive interface and the fact that it just works. Just pick a server, and you'll be connected. And with the ability to have ten user accounts, you can set all of your devices up with the service—or you can install NordVPN on your Wi-Fi router without worrying about it.

In addition, NordVPN has Threat Protection Pro, which blocks malware and keeps you safe from phishing. That's an extra layer of internet protection that is always welcome, especially as you can use this VPN on pretty much every popular platform, including Linux, Android, and even some smart TVs.

This deal is only live until the end of the day on December 22nd, so don't wait too long to take advantage of it!