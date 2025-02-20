Summary This USB-C cable integrates an Apple Watch charger to power two devices at once.

The design works well and is perfect for traveling lightly or cutting down on clutter.

The main drawback is the high price compared to buying two cables.

From a geek's perspective, having a device that can do two things instead of one is always preferable. So the Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch is a clever way to trim down a travel bag or cut the clutter from your desk. The only problem is that this 2-in-1 cable is far more expensive than simply having two charging cables.

Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch 7 / 10 This particular charging cable can charger you Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. Pros & Cons Metal housing for Apple Watch charger

Functional design

Great for travel Much higher cost than buying two individual cables

One side might not fit in every port because of surroundings

Cable wrap is not removable $100 at Nomad Goods

Price and Availability

The Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch is available for purchase now at Nomad. It retails for $100. If you want other Nomad USB-C cables without the Apple Watch charging puck, those come in 0.3m, 1.5m, and 3m lengths and range from $20 to $35.

Specifications Charger Type USB-C / Apple Watch fast-charger Cable Length 1.5m Compatible With All USB-C ports / all Apple Watches

The Beauty of Combining Two Chargers Into One

I love a good hack, so I was into Nomad’s Universal Cable for Apple Watch as soon as I saw it. Integrating an Apple Watch charger into a USB-C cable is clever. It worked like I thought it would too.

Beyond what you can see, the Universal Cable for Apple Watch can do up to 100W of power in total. It fast-charges an Apple Watch, but that doesn’t take much power, so you’re left with plenty for an iPhone, iPad, laptop, or whatever else you need to charge with USB-C.

My first concern was that the metal housing of the watch charger would obstruct powering another device in some way, but that hasn’t been my experience. Whether the watch portion is next to the device or next to the charger, it’s workable as a standard USB-C cable. It even fits in the front port of the new Mac mini M4.

There may be some instances where a narrow power adapter won’t accommodate the fat end, but in that case, flipping it around should do the trick.

I tried letting my watch dangle in different scenarios to see if it would stay attached and charging. In most cases, it worked fine. This cable is more versatile than it may appear. I also liked the metal housing, which made the watch portion feel strong and secure. I'm not too concerned with banging it around a bit.

For other areas of strength, Kevlar is used throughout for reinforcement and the USB-C end connectors are also metal. In early use, in and out of my house, I feel pretty confident that this cable should hold up to daily wear. And frankly, it needs to last a long time because of its steep price.

The Price Will Shock You