Nomad has released a new charging cable called the Universal Cable for Apple Watch. This cable is designed for Apple devices and features a built-in charging puck for the Apple Watch and two USB-C ports. It’s being promoted as the first cable of its kind, offering a convenient all-in-one charging solution for Apple users.

The Universal Cable lets you charge multiple devices at the same time without needing several different cables and chargers. It supports 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging, which can quickly charge devices like iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. It also charges Apple Watches from Series 7 to 10 and the Ultra and Ultra 2 models. It's also built with Kevlar and a metal connector.

The cable prioritizes charging the watch while also providing power to other devices. However, you need at least a 20W power adapter to charge multiple devices simultaneously, which is not included with the cable. This cable can quickly charge some models of the Apple Watch, but how fast it charges depends on what device you connect it to and the power source. You can charge AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) using USB-C ports or placing them on the built-in Apple Watch charger.

The main focus of the Universal Cable is to charge devices, so the data transfer speed is limited to USB 2.0 because of its length. It works with Apple Watch models from Series 1 up to the latest Ultra 2.

While the above is great, the price is high. The Universal Cable for Apple Watch is priced at $100 USD. This is a lot to ask for in a single charger, even if it is convenient enough to charge many different types of Apple devices. Apple owners can also just use something like a 200W USB-C Charger with the cords they already have. You can buy the cable from Nomad's website.

