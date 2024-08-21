Key Takeaways The Nomad Stand One Max allows for Apple's StandBy mode, making it a sturdy 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The glass finish may show fingerprints, and it doesn't come with a power adapter, but it does offer fast charging for Apple Watch iPhone.

For its high price, it offers a heavy, sleek design and 15W wireless charging, making it a premium option.

Nomad is attempting to rewrite history with a completely new Stand One Max. While the first version didn’t allow for Apple’s StandBy mode while charging an Apple Watch, this new one does, and that small tweak makes all the difference. It's a fantastically sturdy 3-in-1 iPhone charger.

Nomad Stand One Max (v2) 8 / 10 Stand One Max harnesses the power of Qi2 and wireless charging to simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Pros Heavy, weighted design

StandBy mode works while using an Apple Watch now

Qi2 support Cons Glass can show fingerprints

No power adapter included $150 at Nomad Goods

Price and Availability

The (new) Stand One Max is available in black or white and retails for $150 ($30 cheaper than the previous version).

Specifications Qi-Certified Qi2 Color Black or white Speed 15W wireless Weight 1.9lbs Modules 3 charging spots Adapter included No (but 2m cable included) Input USB-C Materials Metal and glass Requirements 30W power adapter Dimensions 82 x 161 x 128mm Expand

StandBy Mode Is Everything

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Nomad already makes a nearly perfect 3-in-1 nightstand charger called the Base One Max. It’s also heavy and sleek. It’s a perfectly nice all-in-one device that keeps your AirPods and an Apple Watch completely powered up. The problem is that because an iPhone lays flat, it can’t do StandBy mode, which debuted in iOS 17.

In my review of the first Nomad Stand One Max, I suggested that the company needed only keep all the other aspects of the Base One Max the same and prop up the iPhone to charge vertically. This would be a merging of the Base One Max and the Stand One. The first Stand One Max was just a little more complicated than it needed to be and blocked an iPhone from swiveling horizontally with an Apple Watch connected.

This new version fixes the flaw with a vertical stand for an iPhone and a separate Apple Watch charger that doesn’t block anything. It’s great.

Specs Back Up The Appearance

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Stand One Max is covered in glass, has a bit of smooth rubber finish, and has a metal frame. All that material adds up to a 1.9-pound weight. (I found the black model to be a fingerprint magnet, but that may not be true of the white version.)

The brilliant thing about this heavy footprint is that it never once shifted on my nightstand. I could attach my phone and pull it off without worrying about it scratching the wood. I found this especially great for early mornings when my eyes were blurry and I fumbled around for my phone.

Its appearance is nothing but sleek and modern. It's compact, which I liked. The stand isn’t all flash, though it has substance, too.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Qi2 support means full 15W wireless charging for any device with a magnetic attachment. It’s geared towards iPhones, but if, or when, Android devices get on board, they can join in on the party.

The Apple Watch charger fits any sized Watch, including an Ultra 2. It also fast-charges the Apple wearable. Behind the watch spot is the Qi charging spot for AirPods, but I charged other wireless-capable earbuds, too.

Although the Stand One Max requires a 30W power adapter and doesn’t come with one, it does include a nice two-meter braided USB-C to USB-C cable.

Should You Buy the Nomad Stand One Max?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The heft, visual appearance, and basic functionality of the Nomad Stand One Max all add up to an elegant 3-in-1 iPhone charger. I think it’s a great statement piece on a nightstand.

The stand is pricey compared to a lot of 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, but it is by no means alone in its price tier. It can be a fingerprint magnet (in black) and might need to be angled oddly on a nightstand to hide its cord, but there’s very little to dislike or criticize about Nomad’s second attempt at its premium charger for Apple devices. If you want the absolute best 3-in-1 device, there’s a good chance this is the one.