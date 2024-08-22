Nomad Goods has refreshed the Stand One Max, its 3-in-1 wireless charger, with Qi2 compatibility and Night Stand for Apple Watch while dropping MagSafe support.

Unveiled on August 22, the sleek multi-device accessory weighs in at 1.9 pounds and features glass overlays. Aside from Qi2, the third-generation version improves upon its predecessor with support for Apple’s Nightstand Mode when charging an Apple Watch.

Nomad moved the Apple Watch charging disk lower to enable charging in the landscape orientation (which invokes Nightstand Mode). The second-generation Stand One Max had the Apple Watch charger mounted on the side of the iPhone charging mat, which wasn’t very practical to begin with. Because of this change, the magnetic 5W AirPods charger is now located behind the Apple Watch charging puck.

The 3-in-1 accessory lets you power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods or AirPods Pro simultaneously. It is very sturdy, thanks to a weighted base. Adopting Qi2 has enabled perks such as magnetic snapping and alignment akin to Apple’s MagSafe feature.

Despite transitioning from MagSafe and embracing Qi2, Apple owners won’t lose 15W MagSafe charging speed because Qi2 also supports 15W wireless charging. This is possible because Apple has contributed its proprietary MagSafe protocol to the Qi2 specification, so both standards are now interoperable. Apple owners, you need at least an iPhone 12 to use Qi or Qi2 chargers).

On Android devices, Qi2 brings MagSafe-like features at normal prices, but we're still waiting for Android phones to implement the magnetic charging that would be required to use chargers like this. Like before, iPhone owners will enjoy StandBy Mode (which debuted in iOS 17), which activates automatically when placing an iPhone on a wireless charger in landscape orientation.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

StandBy and support for the Nightstand feature while charging an Apple Watch should make the Stand One Max a safe recommendation as both a nearly perfect 3-in-1 bedside charging stand and a versatile office desk charger. If your Android smartphone or iPhone supports Qi2 charging, and you also own a pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch, you deserve a multi-device, future-proof wireless charger.

Dropping MagSafe has lowered the price—the Stand One Max now costs $30 cheaper than before at $150. You can order your Stand One Max from the Nomad Goods website in the Silver or Crabide color finishes. To celebrate the launch, Nomad is offering 30 percent off with the promo code BM130, but you need to act fast, as the flash sale is only valid this week. For further information, check out our review of the third-generation Nomad Stand One Max.

Source: Nomad Goods