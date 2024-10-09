Nomad now sells Dublin leather cases for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. These "Olde Dublin" cases, available in modern and folio variants, are only available for a limited time.

Olde Dublin is the second limited-edition Nomad product to feature leather from Horween, a classic Chicagoan tannery that utilizes a minimalistic treatment process to enhance and highlight the natural characteristics of cowhide. Dublin leather is very similar to standard Horween leather, though it's treated with more oils to achieve a shinier finish and a greater susceptibility to patina. Ah, yes, patina. The magical word that gets leather-heads frothing at the mouth.

"Dublin leather undergoes minimal, natural tanning that brings out the hide’s distinct colors and tonal variations … it offers more shine and develops a deep, beautiful patina more quickly than most other leathers. No two cases will look the same."

Each Olde Dublin case features anodized aluminum buttons, MagSafe compatibility, a 360-degree shock-absorbing TPE bumper, raised edges to protect the iPhone's screen and cameras, plus dual lanyard attachment points. The folio variant includes three card slots and a small cash pocket. (Nomad suggests that you use a screen protector with the folio case, as credit cards could create micro abrasions on the iPhone's screen.)

Naturally, since this is an iPhone 16 Pro case, it has a cutout for the new Camera Control button. The cutout is shaped like a trough to accommodate swipe gestures. Most iPhone 16 cases feature a similar trough-shaped cutout, but some don't, so it's worth a quick mention.

You can buy the Olde Dublin case today for $70. The Folio variant costs $90. Note that this limited-edition case is only available for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max—this year's Pro and non-Pro iPhones are not the exact same size, meaning that you cannot use an iPhone 16 Pro case on a standard iPhone 16.

Source: Nomad