In an amazing piece of technology history, a Nokia internal presentation from after the iPhone's 2007 unveiling shows what the company was thinking, and what Nokia got wrong in its analysis.

Nokia recently unveiled an online repository of its designs at Aalto University in Finland, which opened to the public on January 15, 2025. The Nokia Design Archive is chock-full of design notes, sketches, and photographs of various mobile phone prototypes and experimental designs dating back to the mid-1990s, when the company was the king of the hill in mobile phones with nearly 50 percent market share, according to Statista.

Among the materials is a confidential internal presentation created for Nokia’s leadership in which nine employees provided a remarkably prescient competitive analysis of the threat posed by the just-announced iPhone. The slide deck offers a glimpse into Nokia’s assessment of the competitive landscape and the danger Apple’s handset posed to its dominance.

The presentation was put together after then-CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone on January 9, 2007, at the Macworld trade show and shared with Nokia’s top brass the following day. The slide deck is titled “Apple iPhone was launched (yes, it is ‘iPhone’ *),” with a footnote explaining that “Apple has agreed with Cisco on using the name, details not known.” The team which created it got many things right but missed some key moments regarding how the iPhone could disrupt the status quo in the mobile phone industry.