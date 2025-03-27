Nissan is making a major shift. The automaker has just unveiled plans to launch over 10 new and updated models in the U.S. and Canada by 2027.

It marks the brand's most ambitious product push in years. And there's a little something for everyone, including a mix of electric vehicles, hybrids, and refreshed gasoline-powered staples.

Incoming: New LEAF, Rogue PHEV, and More

Nissan

The standout? It’s undoubtedly the fully reimagined Nissan LEAF, set to debut later this year.

No longer a compact hatchback, the new LEAF evolves into a family-friendly crossover, built on Nissan's CMF-EV platform with significant range enhancements. It features 19-inch wheels, a panoramic moonroof, and—for the first time in a Nissan EV—a NACS charging port, offering seamless access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Customers who have been eagerly awaiting a plug-in hybrid from Nissan are in luck. The popular Rogue will soon offer a PHEV model.

Additionally, Nissan’s signature e-POWER hybrid system will make its North American debut in the next-gen Rogue in 2026. This new version promises a smoother, more efficient driving experience and up to 15 percent better fuel economy at highway speeds.

The lineup refresh continues beyond that. The Sentra will undergo a complete redesign later this year, while the Pathfinder SUV is set to receive a mid-cycle update.

Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury division, is also getting in on the action. The QX60 is set to receive a facelift, and a sportier QX80 will join the range. The brand plans to introduce the stylish two-row crossover coupe, the QX65, in 2026.

EVs and Combustions Models Complement Each Other

Nissan

Nissan isn’t just focused on style; the company is working to win back American buyers by offering a complete range of powertrains. For every segment—from compact sedans to large SUVs—Nissan plans to provide options for all types of drivers: electric, hybrid, and combustion models.

By 2027, Nissan will introduce an all-new electric SUV designed for outdoor adventure, built in Canton, Mississippi. This EV will join a new luxury electric Infiniti SUV, with both models featuring U.S.-made batteries through a partnership with SK On.

These vehicles represent over $1 billion in combined investment and will create hundreds of new jobs in the U.S. For enthusiasts who still appreciate a traditional internal combustion engine, Nissan isn’t leaving them behind, as the next-gen Rogue will also offer a new ICE powertrain option.

