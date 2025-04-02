Summary Nintendo's new virtual game cards for the Switch allow secure sharing.

Virtual cards simulate physical game ownership with console compatibility.

While a great step, more sharing features like selling cards should follow.

Nintendo's announcement of a new virtual game card feature for the Switch and (presumably) the Switch 2 didn't generate that much buzz, but it solves a problem I've had since the launch of the first Switch.

Since my wife and I both own a Switch, single-player games we both want make more sense as physical purchases, because we can take turns using the same game cartridge. The virtual card feature means we don't have to do that anymore.