Nintendo has revealed an update to how digital games will be managed on the Nintendo Switch. The company is introducing the "virtual game card" feature, which should change how older games are run on Nintendo devices.

This new virtual game card feature is set to launch in late April through a software update, and it's designed to make handling digital games easier while providing a fresh way for families to share games. Many upcoming titles were shown during the latest Nintendo Direct, including the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Rhythm Heaven Groove. However, the virtual game card announcement arguably took the spotlight.

The virtual game card works a lot like a physical game card, so players can "eject" a digital game from one Nintendo Switch and "load" it onto another. This feature allows for more than just moving games between consoles owned by the same person; it lets family members lend and borrow games among themselves. A family member can "borrow" a game over a local wireless connection and play it for two weeks.

After the two-week time limit, the game automatically goes back to the original owner. This system will let families play games on multiple Switch devices without buying multiple copies. Games like Tamagotchi Plaza, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, and MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, which will be released later this year, will all be part of this new system.

Transferring games is meant to be simple. Users can view their virtual game cards and easily keep track of their digital libraries. The "eject" feature removes the game from one console, creating space, while the "load" feature puts it on the chosen device.