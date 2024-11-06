Nintendo has announced that the current Nintendo Switch software will be playable on its successor. This was revealed during a Corporate Management Policy Briefing and on social media.

While this was once the norm for consoles for a few generations, only Xbox has tried to keep most of its backward compatibility in every generation. The PlayStation 4 could not play PS3 games, but PS5 can play many PS4 games. Handhelds like the Gameboy and DS series had backward compatibility, but the major consoles were the main focus of console manufacturers. The announcement on X (formerly Twitter) by Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, shows that Nintendo is returning to form.

Beyond backward compatibility, Nintendo also confirmed that its online subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online, will be available on the successor console. This means subscribers will have access to the same online features, including cloud saves, online multiplayer, and a library of classic NES and Super NES games. There was a mention of giving more information on the compatibility of the successor with the original Nintendo Switch, but not exactly what that means. The Wii U could use a lot of the same controllers that the Wii could, so maybe the Nintendo Switch successor will also be able to use the previous generation's accessories.

Unfortunately, there were no other details about the upcoming console, like the name, release date, price, or any specific features. There is speculation that the successor will be known as the Nintendo Switch 2, but Nintendo has never done that before. The NES preceded the SNES, which preceded the Nintendo 64. Nintendo tends to give each console its own name and identity or at least add a letter like the Wii U. However, after the poor sales of the Wii U, it's unlikely Nintendo will repeat many decisions from that generation.

Source: Nintendo (Twitter/X)