This was a busy week in tech, from the first reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 to TikTok's looming ban in the United States. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed.

The Big News

Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially announced with a tentative 2025 release date. More details about the company's next console will follow at an event in April.

Many modern cars have the ability to track usage data, and General Motors was recently caught selling that data to oher companies. Now the US has ordered GM to stop that.

Sony is about to release black versions of its PlayStation 5 accessories, and you can pre-order them starting now ahead of release next month.

Apple is Temporarily Disabling its Broken AI News Summaries

The Apple Intelligence features rolled out as part of iOS 18 are cool on paper. Like all generative AI, though, it's not perfect—especially not at first. Apple's AI summaries have produced weird results, and it seems like the issues are so widespread Apple is just choosing to pull them.

The Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans are going up in price, in part because they now include Copilot AI features. Existing subscribers can opt out if they are on recurring billing.

Apple's trade-in program allows you to save a lot of money when it's time to get a new iPhone every year. The values aren't the best, but it allows you to get a new phone straight from Apple and save some money by sending the company your older one. Now, though, the company's trade-in program just became slightly worse.

Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia" has now been released, with software updates and security fixes promised until 2029. You can download it now on your PC.

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is a new smartphone stabilizer that uses AI called Deep Track 4.0. This new feature allows for better tracking of subjects compared to older models.

The next step in Android's continuing expansion has been a slow-cooking one: our cars. Android Automotive is available in a lot of cars, but even if you got one, you might find the app selection to be not great compared to what you have on your phone. Now, this is about to change.

Motorola's original Moto G was a big hit, as well as one of the best-sold Android phones in history. Its star has faded under Lenovo ownership, but it's still a decent range of budget phones. The 2025 models have arrived, although there's a few downsides you'll want to know before buying.

Xbox consoles aren't just for playing games: they can be great media centers and streaming boxes, too. Microsoft has been making some tweaks to reduce power usage for those use cases.

One of the biggest limitations with Windows 11 has always been the fact that the taskbar is not as flexible as it was in previous Windows versions. It's horizontal-only, and you can't move it to the side like you could in, say, Windows 10. Start11's latest version is fixing that, and it's now rolling out to everyone.

Microsoft is finally making Xbox console repairs more accessible. You'll be able to take your Xbox Series X or S to "nearly 700" uBreakiFix locations for in-person repairs or buy some replacement parts yourself.

Google is adding new features to its Google Home app. You can now manage Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and have better support for Matter-certified smart locks.

External GPUs are an option if you want to give your otherwise thin and light laptop a boost for video games. The best ones, however, are big and heavy. If you don't really need a gigantic RTX 5090 powering your games on your laptop while you're on the go, this one by GMK is as compact as it gets.

DJI drones will no longer enforce a geofenced No Fly Zone system. If an operator chooses to fly their DJI drone into restricted airspace, they will receive a warning, but they will not be diverted away by an automated system.

NVIDIA recently revealed that more than 80% of RTX GPU users (from the 20, 30, and 40 series) are using DLSS in their games. This announcement comes just before the release of DLSS 4.

NVIDIA's RTX 5000 range of graphics cards pack a huge punch. But one of the biggest improvements of the new GPU range is the addition of DLSS 4, which promises better frame generation and upscaling to make your games feel as native as possible. You might now even be able to enjoy some of these improvements, even if you don't have an RTX 5000 card.

Microsoft will stop supporting Office apps on Windows 10 beginning October 14, 2025, coinciding with the operating system's upcoming end of support.

Microsoft recently got rid of a misleading design in its Bing search engine. If someone searched for Google on Bing, they would be treated to a result that was eerily like Google itself.

A long-awaited display feature of Microsoft Excel has finally arrived—Dark Mode. You can now work on your spreadsheets with a darker theme on Windows PCs.

OpenAI has released a new feature called "Tasks" for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. This feature lets you set reminders and schedule regular tasks within the ChatGPT interface.

You might think of PDFs as static documents, intended for just words, pictures, and occasionally forms. However, modern browsers can unlock more features for PDF documents, as proven by new ports of Tetris and DOOM.

DirecTV is now offering MySports, a streaming service for "hardcore" sports fans. The service provides access to over 40 live channels, including local affiliates. More notably, it doesn't require a satellite TV subscription.

The Steam Deck led to a surge of handheld gaming PCs, but GPD has been making its own options since before Valve entered the scene. Now the company has revealed a new laptop-handheld hybrid, the GPD Win Mini 2025.

Parallels Desktop, a popular application for running Windows and Linux virtual machines on Mac, can now run 64-bit x86 operating systems on Apple Silicon Macs. That means more versions of Windows and Linux can run on the latest M1, M2, M3, and M4 Mac computers.

DJI released a new family of palm-sized drones for vlogging, called Flip, with a dedicated privacy mode and other features, starting at $439.

After Microsoft bought Nokia's smartphone division, then shut it down after Windows Phone collapsed, some former Nokia executives formed HMD to sell Android-based Nokia phones. Now, HMD might be done with Nokia-branded smartphones.

Amazon previously allowed people to get select clothing and accessories shipped to them before actually buying anything, mirroring how many in-person stores work. Unfortunately, this is now going away.

DOOM and its sequel have been ported to countless devices, to the point where "can it run DOOM?" is a rite of passage for nearly every electronic capable of running custom code. Now, DOOM II is up and running on a pinball machine.

The Other Stuff

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the ban of the popular social media platform TikTok can proceed, rejecting an appeal from ByteDance (TikTok's owner) that said the ban violated the First Amendment. However, it's still not clear if the ban will go into effect, and President-elect Donald Trump may reverse it. The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act currently requires TikTok to be banned in the United States unless it is divested to another company.

The looming TikTok ban, combined with recent policy changes at Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms that allow more types of harassment, has sparked another social media migration wave. Another social media app from China, Xiaohongshu or 'RedNote,' has surged in popularity. PixelFed, a decentralized social media platform using the same ActivityPub network as Mastodon, is also taking off with its new official iPhone and Android applications.