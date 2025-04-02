The Nintendo Switch was one of the hottest hits Nintendo has made in recent history. And because of that, its successor has been wildly anticipated. After Nintendo confirmed the existence of the Nintendo Switch 2, the company has finally unveiled the console in full, and it looks amazing.

Nintendo has just announced the full details of its upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. And there are a lot of changes here compared to its predecessor. The console has a bigger screen, at 7.9 inches. While the screen itself is LCD (we might see an OLED version down the road, just like with the original Switch), it is still greatly improved—it has HDR support for more vivid colors, it has a 1080p resolution, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate, so games can now run at a top speed of 120 frames per second. This last part is big because we're used to seeing framerates top out at 60 frames per second on consoles. I'm sure not all games will run this fluidly, but the capability is there.

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers are also a huge change compared to the controllers in the Nintendo Switch. They now attach magnetically to your console, and detach with a new back trigger specifically for that purpose. In addition to this, the controllers themselves are also changed a lot. The joysticks are physically bigger (no mention of whether they did anything to fix Joy-Con drift), the SL and SR buttons are bigger, and they have a new "mouse control" functionality where you can run the magnetic rails against a flat surface to perform in-game actions, similar to a computer mouse. There's also a new Pro controller with new programmable GR and GL back triggers, a C button, and a headphone jack.