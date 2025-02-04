The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming later in 2025, and we're not sure how much longer the original console will stick around. However, it doesn't seem like a price drop for the existing Switch models is likely.

Sales of the Nintendo Switch console and its games have not been as much as planned, according to the company's latest earnings report, and Nintendo cut its forecast for the original Switch by 1.5 million units, now expecting to sell 11 million Switch consoles. This drop in sales is not surprising since the Switch 2 is set to release this year, but what is surprising is that Nintendo didn't expect a much bigger reduction in sales.

The Switch has already sold over 150 million units, making it one of the best-selling consoles ever, nearing the PlayStation 2's total of 160 million. According to a financial call, Nintendo believes that the upcoming release of the Switch 2, set for 2025, is affecting current sales, but the company doesn't think it’s having a huge impact on customers holding off on buying a Switch.

Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, said the company thinks the Switch is doing well in its eighth year. He also mentioned that the company will keep supporting the original Switch as long as people want it. That means Nintendo likely doesn’t plan to change the price of the original Switch much, even after the Switch 2 comes out. Nintendo rarely cuts prices on any of its hardware or games—Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still priced at $59.99 on the Nintendo website, even though it's a seven year-old port of a nearly 11 year-old Wii U game. Nintendo isn't going to stop making the original Switch if there is still demand, and Nintendo will likely try to get every dollar it can from it. So don't expect a big discount on the console, even if it's part of the previous generation.

There's been no word of a Switch 2 Lite, which would be the budget alternative. This might mean the original Switch will likely be pushed as the cheaper option for buyers for now. However, don't expect it to be that much cheaper. Either the Switch will keep its current price tag and the Switch 2 will be more expensive, or the Switch will see a small price reduction.

Sources: Insider Gaming, Sankei