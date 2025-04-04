Summary Nintendo Switch 2's preorders in the U.S. are postponed due to tariffs and market conditions.

Only preorders are being suspended—the release date itself remains unaffected for now.

The price of the Switch 2 may increase further as a result of tariffs impacting tech costs.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is better at everything compared to its predecessor, but it also has a notable price bump—it's $449, compared to the original Switch's $299 launch price. Now, this might be even more expensive, and it's all thanks to tariffs.

Nintendo has officially postponed the start date for preorders of its highly anticipated Switch 2 console in the United States, citing uncertainty surrounding newly announced tariffs and market conditions. Preorders were initially slated to begin on April 9, 2025. In a statement, Nintendo said that "pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." The company assured customers that it "will update timing at a later date," leaving the new preorder window unspecified for now.

Despite this adjustment to the preorder schedule, Nintendo insists that the console's planned launch date remains unaffected. The Nintendo Switch 2 is still set for release on June 5, 2025, just like it should be released in the rest of the world—it's just actual pre-orders that are being set back at this time. As a reminder, pre-orders in a lot of countries have already begun, so if you have a friend in Europe, they have probably already reserved their unit.

Earlier this week, United States President Donald Trump put in place a wide-ranging slate of tariffs and "reciprocal tariffs" affecting almost every country in the world. Tariffs being charged on almost everything entering the country means that almost everything you buy will get more expensive than it already is, including your tech. Nintendo shifted at least some of its production to Vietnam and Cambodia, probably anticipating to a degree that tariffs would be put in place for China. But with this slate of tariffs also affecting both of those countries, Nintendo probably had no choice but to call off the whole thing as it re-evaluates the whole situation.

At the time of writing, Nintendo has not indicated whether the announced $449.99 price for the Switch 2 or the prices for its accessories might increase further as a direct result of tariffs. But frankly, chances are that it might, even if it's a small increase to $499.99. Or, at the very least, Nintendo is thinking about whether to increase the price or not. Part of the price hike from the original Switch to the Switch 2 might be acknowledging the impact of some tariffs, but Nintendo certainly didn't plan around tariffs being imposed on pretty much every country. If tariffs stay in place in the long term, this is something that will have a direct effect on all of the tech that comes out over the next few months, not just Nintendo's. Companies still need to turn a profit to stay in business, and the cost of tariffs is just going to be passed on to customers.

We'll have to wait and see what Nintendo does as far as the US launch for the Switch 2 goes, but right now, it's not looking too good. It's still being released in June, or at least it should be, but don't be surprised at all if it's more expensive than what the company initially announced.

Source: The Verge