Nintendo has launched a new app called Nintendo Music, which is available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members. It's a streaming app containing music from many of the company's games.

The Nintendo Music app lets you stream or download Nintendo soundtracks, create and share playlists, browse music in different categories, and more. Nintendo Music features a library of game music from popular franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing, with more soundtracks being added over time. There's also ready-made playlists, recommendations based on their Nintendo Switch play history, and the ability to hide soundtracks that may spoil game endings.

The app offers additional features like seamlessly extending tracks for up to 60 minutes or looping them. Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership subscribers can share the app's benefits with up to seven other members. Nintendo Music is available for free for any Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the U.S. and Canada. Now you can finally jam out to the Mii Channel theme in an official way, which is so loved that a 10-hour version has 30 million views on YouTube.

Ideally, Nintendo should just release the music from its games on traditional streaming services (like many other game publishers have), or even offer songs as one-time digital purchases on Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon, and other stores. The new app is a step in the right direction, but it's clearly intended to be a value add for Switch Online subscriptions more than anything else.

The app can be used on any compatible smart device with an internet connection, so users do not need to own a Nintendo Switch or an overpriced alarm clock to access. It requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which anyone can subscribe to as an individual or family membership. Potential subscribers can use a 7-day free trial if they haven't used it before. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

