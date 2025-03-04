Nintendo is preparing for MAR10 Day, which celebrates the famous Mario games. The company has a variety of promotions planned, including special deals in stores, online offers, and even a partnership with an airline.

A main part of the MAR10 Day celebration is the launch of a new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. This bundle comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED console, a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online. It costs $349.99, which is said to save you $67.98 compared to buying each item separately.

There are not many reasons to spend money on a new Nintendo Switch, but the Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to be on its way. This bundle is likely one of the last big retail offers for the current Switch model before the expected release of the Switch 2. With no price drop in sight for the original Nintendo Switch, this may be why people would pay for a bundle.

Nintendo is giving discounts on some Mario-themed Nintendo Switch games at certain stores. You can find these deals at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. The discounted titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, each should be priced at $39.99 on March 10, 2025. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be available for $29.99. Nintendo is also pushing the sale of the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo. These price reductions will go into effect on March 9, 2025.

Nintendo is also running a sweepstake for MAR10 day. The winner will get a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, which includes all four theme parks, including the new Universal Epic Universe that has SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. To enter, you need to use My Nintendo and earn Platinum Points. Plus, to mark the occasion, Nintendo and JetBlue have teamed up to create a special airplane. The Airbus, called the "Cloudtop Cruiser," is painted with Mario and his friends. The plane's entertainment system will also feature Mario-themed content.

On the games side of MAR10 Day, there's a fun challenge for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players. The goal is to complete a total of one million laps as a community within a certain time. Players who join will earn My Nintendo Platinum Points. To participate, you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Nintendo is also encouraging people to use their My Nintendo Platinum Points for different rewards, like the new Super Mario Stadium Tote Bag.

There will also be special events at select GameStop, Best Buy, and Nintendo New York locations. Nintendo's strategy seems to involve various methods to boost interest in the Mario franchise while getting ready for Nintendo to finally catch up to this generation of consoles with the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company is using both physical and online promotions for MAR10 day to attract a wide audience and keep building excitement for the Switch 2 release date reveal. Nintendo has announced that there will be a Nintendo Direct presentation about the Switch 2 on April 2, 2025, which isn't long from now, but enough time for another reminder is a good idea.

It's hard to imagine a better strategy than to highlight the most important character to Nintendo. This is a great way to keep people thinking about the company and the platform the company is about to release. It would also explain why Nintendo has put so much into this year's MAR10 day when every year seems kind of light in comparison.

Regardless of the reasoning, it's a win for all Nintendo fans. Hopefully, we'll see another marketing push like this closer to the Switch 2 release.

Source: Business Wire, The Verge