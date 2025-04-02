Nintendo has now fully revealed the Nintendo Switch 2, including details about the hardware upgrades, future games, and backwards compatibility with the original Switch. It looks like a decent enough upgrade from the original Switch, but there’s not enough here to get me interested.

I grew up playing a lot of games on the Nintendo Wii, DS, and 3DS, and I still occasionally go back to them—I even made an open-source replacement for Nintendo’s image sharing service for the 3DS and Wii U. I got an original Nintendo Switch a while after it was first released, and I had a lot of fun with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Clubhouse Games, the BioShock remaster, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Shield, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and others. Like most people, I missed out on the Wii U, so finally getting to play all those games in a truly portable format was great. I replaced it with the OLED model when that became available.

Eventually, I started to become frustrated with the platform. The third-party ports became rougher as the Switch’s hardware aged, and my breaking point was the Switch port of The Outer Worlds, where the worst performance was only noticeable after a few dozen hours of playtime, even after updates that were supposed to improve performance. Meanwhile, the games coming out of Nintendo weren’t all that appealing to me or were disappointing—Kirby and the Forgotten Land was cute, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder had some fun levels, but I didn’t feel compelled to finish them. I also bought Mario Party Superstars after Super Mario Party, hoping the second game would fix the first game’s problems with online multiplayer, and it did not. Fool me twice, shame on me, I guess.

The original Nintendo Switch just isn’t an appealing platform to me for most games, and I was hoping the Switch 2 might change that and give me a better experience for all the Switch games I ultimately skipped. It doesn’t seem like that’s happening.

The Good

To clarify, I don’t think the Nintendo Switch 2 is a total failure or anything like that. The original Switch achieved tremendous success with its hybrid form factor and game library, and the main request from players was just faster hardware. The Switch 2 delivers that—Nintendo said in a press release that the “Nintendo Switch 2 has significantly improved CPU and GPU performance over Nintendo Switch, resulting in faster processing speed and enabling new visually advanced gameplay.”

The screen is back to LCD, but it’s 1080p instead of 720p, and supports HDR. An OLED option would have been nice, but that will probably come soon enough. It has more internal storage, and Nintendo is still staying away from proprietary storage technology for expansion (looking at you, Xbox), this time with microSD Express instead of microSD. The dock supports up to 4K 120FPS. It’s backwards compatible with nearly all Switch games, and some games will offer free or paid graphical upgrades for less than the price of a new game. Those changes are pretty much exactly what I wanted in a Switch 2.