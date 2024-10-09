Nintendo has announced a new interactive alarm clock, the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo. Alarmo looks like a regular alarm clock, but it has a theme that the buyer can pick.

The alarm is red with white on top, reminiscent of Mario's hat. The theme itself changes based on the Nintendo character chosen. Users can customize their wake-up experience by selecting from 35 scenes inspired by five Nintendo titles: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. From here, it handles the rest. When the alarm goes off in the morning, it broadcasts the sounds and music from the chosen scene.

Nintendo

The Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo looks like an alarm, but it also has additional features. Users can view sleep movement records, set hourly chimes themed to their selected title, and choose between Steady or Gentle Modes for their morning alarm. Steady Mode gradually increases alarm intensity with prolonged time in bed, while Gentle Mode maintains a consistent intensity level. Alarmo uses motion sensor technology that lets users snooze their alarm with a simple movement and stop it by getting out of bed. A traditional Button Mode is also available for those who want a more tactile experience. Users can also set relaxing sounds and music at bedtime to help wind down.

The device can be linked to a Nintendo Account for even more downloadable scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons through free updates. The alarm will be available at retail locations starting in early 2025 at $99.99. Members of Nintendo Switch Online in the United States and Canada can purchase it early through the My Nintendo Store. However, only Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the United States and Canada can purchase Alarmo through the My Nintendo Store. The device is also available at the Nintendo NY store, where a membership is not required.

Source: Business Wire