The Nimble Fold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger isn’t flashy in what it can do—charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. But it is interesting in the way it combines all those capabilities into a sleek wallet-like aesthetic that makes it feel like an undercover spy gadget, great for travel.

Full 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging

Leather material looks nice Cons iPhone hangs off the charger when lying flat

$139.95 at Apple

Price and Availability

Nimble sells the Fold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger exclusively through the Apple Store, both online and in person. It comes in black and retails for $139.95.

There’s a 1.5-meter USB-C cable and a 36W power adapter in the box.

Specifications Brand Nimble Input USB-C port Output Power 15W, 5W, 5W Cable included Yes (and 36W USB-C power adapter) Weight 8.8 oz (250g) Dimension 0.8 x 5.8 3.3in Expand

Yes, Another 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

At the end of the day, the Nimble Fold 3-in-1 is just another travel charger for Apple devices. The reason it’s worth considering, however, is that it's really good at covering different needs. The Fold feels like a full-sized nightstand charger when used at home. And then it can easily be tucked into a suitcase for use while out on the road.

I used it on my bedside table for more than a week and almost forgot that it’s meant to be portable. When opened, with the iPhone charger fully extended, it has the presence of most other 3-in-1s. It doesn’t feel compromised.

In terms of power, the product isn’t compromised either. The main iPhone charging spot provides 15W Qi2 (MagSafe-compatible) wireless power. It can be used flat or angled up for StandBy Mode. The same is true for positioning an Apple Watch and powering it at its full-fast charging potential.

The indented square is for charging AirPods with a wireless case, but any earbuds with Qi charging should work.

Normally, I don’t advocate for a separate 5W charging spot for earbuds since they can be charged on the phone’s spot when it’s not there. But here, the Fold’s concave 5W charging area also allows room for the Qi2 spot to sit flush.

Beyond the raw power specs, its aloe-leather material looks and feels more elegant than bare plastic. The black color showed some dust and fingerprint grease over time but nothing egregious that couldn’t be wiped away easily.

The Minor Complaints

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

There are always caveats for different circumstances, but in general, the Fold 3-in-1 is a compact size and shape for most people. It’s by no means the smallest 3-in-1 charger. The Aukey MagFusion Z is similarly specced but is still smaller in length and width.

Of course, if you go to a 2-in-1 charger, those like the Twelve South ButterFly can get very small. But I really like how the Fold 3-in-1 stretches out when it’s open and is sleek and contained when it’s closed. There’s no weird twisting mechanism to master either.

My biggest complaint about the Fold 3-in-1 is that the iPhone charger is near the front. If you use the charger in its flat position, then the phone sticks off the front. The issue is glaring to me because the length of the Fold is almost identical to an iPhone 16 or 16 Pro. It had the potential to line up perfectly.

The reason it doesn't is that the iPhone charging area needs to tuck into the AirPods charging area. It’s just a minor unfortunate design quirk that most people won’t care about and a lot of people might not even notice.

Should You Buy the Nimble Fold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Nimble Fold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger might not be a spy gadget, but it does have the feel of a passport wallet that turns into a power station. It’s a perfect MagSafe-compatible accessory for the business traveler who doesn’t want to compromise on functionality or aesthetics.

Even though its $139.95 retail price can cause sticker shock, it is in line with similar products. But unlike others, this device can be used at home and on the road. It isn’t a compromise in either place. It’s large enough at home not to be cramped and it folds compact enough to take most places. It’s a true do-it-all multi-device charger.